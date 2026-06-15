Deutsche Aircraft, INERATEC showcase on-site synthetic fuel production for aviation

BERLIN – Deutsche Aircraft and INERATEC in Karlsruhe, Germany, are demonstrating a concept that combines aircraft operations with on-site synthetic fuel production. This approach is meant to reduce reliance on traditional fuel supply chains in remote operating environments.

The companies are showcasing the concept at ILA Berlin using Deutsche Aircraft's D328eco and D328 Multi-Role aircraft platforms alongside INERATEC's modular synthetic fuel production technology.

Related: Airlines invest in satellite broadband as inflight connectivity demand grows

Decentralized fuel production supports remote operations

Aviation operators working in remote locations often face logistical challenges associated with transporting and storing fuel. The concept presented by Deutsche Aircraft and INERATEC seeks to address those constraints by producing synthetic aviation fuel closer to the point of use.

INERATEC's Power-to-Liquid technology combines captured carbon dioxide with renewable hydrogen to produce synthetic fuel. The approach is designed to reduce fuel-transport requirements while increasing operational flexibility in areas with limited infrastructure.

Current regulations require synthetic aviation fuels to be blended with conventional Jet A-1 fuel, allowing operators to incorporate lower-emission fuels into existing fleets without major changes to aircraft systems.

Aircraft platforms support sustainable aviation goals

The D328eco regional aircraft has been designed to support the growing use of sustainable aviation fuels as the industry works to reduce emissions.

Synthetic fuels can lower soot and sulfur emissions compared with conventional aviation fuels, offering potential environmental benefits while maintaining compatibility with existing aircraft and airport infrastructure.

The demonstration also includes the D328 Multi-Role aircraft, a platform used for missions such as maritime surveillance, search and rescue, and disaster response.

Mission systems and energy infrastructure converge

Beyond fuel production, the companies are presenting a broader operational concept that combines aircraft, mission systems, and energy infrastructure into a single deployable ecosystem.

The demonstration incorporates autonomous refueling concepts, containerized fuel-production equipment, and mission-management technologies intended to support operations in locations where traditional aviation infrastructure may be limited.

"As the aviation industry evaluates new approaches to sustainability and resilience, decentralized fuel production is emerging as one option for supporting future aircraft operations in remote environments," said Wolfgang Kuhl, vice president of programs and innovation at Deutsche Aircraft.