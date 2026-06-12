Airlines invest in satellite broadband as inflight connectivity demand grows

RIO DE JANEIRO – Airlines are increasingly investing in satellite-based broadband as demand for reliable inflight connectivity rises. What was once considered a premium add-on is becoming a larger part of airline technology strategies, particularly as carriers compete for higher-value travelers.

Several major airlines have announced plans to expand or upgrade onboard connectivity in recent months. Industry analysts say passengers increasingly expect internet access that more closely resembles what they experience on the ground. Providers, including Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper, are competing to supply the next generation of airline broadband services.

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Low-Earth-orbit networks gain momentum

Much of the industry's recent focus has centered on low-Earth-orbit satellite networks, which operate closer to Earth than traditional geostationary systems. Airlines are increasingly evaluating these architectures as they seek faster and more responsive onboard connectivity.

Conventional inflight connectivity services often relied on satellites positioned tens of thousands of kilometers above the planet. While capable of providing broad coverage, those systems can introduce higher latency and lower data speeds than newer architectures.

Low-Earth-orbit constellations use thousands of satellites operating at lower altitudes, allowing data to travel shorter distances between aircraft and ground networks. The approach can improve responsiveness while supporting higher-bandwidth applications.

Airlines weigh long-term connectivity investments

Deploying broadband across an airline fleet requires significant investment in networking equipment, installation programs, and ongoing service agreements. Aircraft typically remain in service for decades, so carriers must consider how broadband platforms will support future passenger expectations and digital services.

Switching providers can also be difficult because onboard equipment and long-term contracts often tie airlines to a particular technology ecosystem.

Connectivity becomes part of the passenger experience

Airlines are placing greater emphasis on technologies that support both passenger satisfaction and operational efficiency.

High-speed internet access can enable streaming, messaging, and productivity applications throughout a flight. At the same time, connectivity systems can support airline communications and data exchange between aircraft and ground operations.

As satellite networks continue to expand, airlines are increasingly treating onboard connectivity as a core component of the travel experience rather than a supplemental service.