Airbus, Safran back Alcohol-to-Jet fuel project in France

PARIS – Airbus, Safran, Technip Energies, and Tereos are advancing plans to develop a large-scale sustainable aviation fuel production facility in northern France. The project aims to expand Europe's supply of lower-carbon aviation fuel using an emerging production method known as Alcohol-to-Jet.

The companies have agreed to create a joint venture called Rebound, which will develop a facility at the Port of Dunkirk. The plant is expected to produce approximately 160,000 metric tons of sustainable aviation fuel annually.

Related: Deutsche Aircraft, INERATEC showcase on-site synthetic fuel production for aviation

Alcohol-to-Jet technology targets fuel scale-up

As airlines seek additional lower-carbon aviation fuels, developers are exploring production pathways that can be expanded to commercial volumes.

Unlike some sustainable aviation fuel pathways that rely on waste oils and fats, Alcohol-to-Jet technology converts ethanol into hydrocarbon molecules that closely resemble conventional jet fuel. The resulting product can be blended with existing supplies and used in current aircraft and engines.

Compatibility with existing aviation infrastructure makes the process attractive to developers seeking to expand production without requiring major equipment changes.

Industry stakeholders also see the technology as a way to leverage established ethanol supply chains while utilizing non-food feedstocks.

Fuel demand continues to grow

European regulations are expected to increase demand for sustainable aviation fuel over the coming decades as blending requirements gradually expand.

Meeting those targets will require additional production capacity, feedstock availability, and processing infrastructure. Projects such as Rebound are intended to help address future supply needs while supporting domestic fuel production.

The Port of Dunkirk was selected because of its industrial infrastructure and access to transportation networks needed to move feedstocks and finished fuel.

Partners align across the supply chain

The project brings together companies from different parts of the aviation fuel supply chain.

Technip Energies will lead project development and engineering activities. Tereos plans to supply advanced ethanol feedstocks, while Airbus and Safran are participating as industrial partners and potential fuel offtakers.

By combining feedstock production, fuel processing, and aviation end users, the partners aim to establish a more integrated approach to sustainable aviation fuel development in Europe.