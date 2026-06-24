Air Canada expands Panasonic Astrova inflight entertainment deployment across fleet

NEW DELHI – Air Canada has selected California-based Panasonic Technical Services (PTS) to provide maintenance support for inflight entertainment systems across a portion of its fleet. This move comes as the carrier continues a broader fleet-modernization effort focused on cabin upgrades and onboard technology.

The agreement covers Panasonic Avionics systems installed on Air Canada's Boeing 787-9, Airbus A350-1000, A350-900, and A321neo aircraft. PTS will provide support for both existing and newly installed inflight entertainment platforms, including Panasonic's Astrova and X Series systems.

Related: Azerbaijan Airlines deploys Panasonic Astrova inflight entertainment system

Airlines continue investing in cabin technology

Inflight entertainment systems have evolved beyond standalone seatback screens as airlines increasingly integrate connectivity, power, and digital services into the passenger cabin. Many platforms now combine features such as high-resolution displays and in-seat power designed to support travelers throughout both long-haul and short-haul flights.

Panasonic said Astrova provides 4K OLED HDR10+ displays, Bluetooth audio connectivity, and USB-C power capable of charging personal electronic devices during all phases of flight.

The system's modular architecture also allows airlines to upgrade individual components without replacing the entire platform. This approach is aimed at simplifying future technology refresh cycles as passenger expectations and technology standards continue to change.

Fleet commonality drives long-term value

As airlines introduce new aircraft types while extending the service life of existing fleets, operators are placing greater emphasis on common cabin systems that simplify maintenance and upgrades.

Deploying a common entertainment platform across multiple aircraft can improve fleet consistency and provide passengers with a more uniform experience regardless of aircraft type.

The Air Canada deployment spans both narrowbody and widebody aircraft, reflecting a broader industry trend toward standardizing cabin technologies across fleets rather than managing multiple entertainment platforms.

Manufacturers have increasingly focused on designing cabin systems that can adapt to changing passenger expectations without requiring major fleet-wide modifications. This approach helps carriers balance long-term operating costs with evolving technology requirements.