SITA acquires Big Blue Analytics to expand airline disruption recovery capabilities

GENEVA – SITA in Geneva, Switzerland, has acquired Barcelona-based Big Blue Analytics, the developer of an AI-enabled operations platform designed to help airlines recover from disruptions more efficiently.

The acquisition adds Big Blue Analytics' OCC Assistant Manager (OCCam) platform to SITA's portfolio of airline operations solutions. The system helps carriers respond to interruptions caused by weather, maintenance events, crew shortages, and network delays.

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Disruptions remain a costly challenge

Operational disruptions are one of the aviation industry's most persistent challenges. A single delay can affect aircraft rotations, passenger connections, and maintenance planning, creating consequences that spread throughout an airline's network.

As carriers manage increasingly complex operations, many are looking for ways to improve recovery decisions and reduce the financial impact of irregular operations.

SITA said disruption-related costs can reach tens of millions of dollars annually for a mid-sized airline. This has made disruption management a growing area of focus for both airlines and technology providers.

Platform evaluates multiple constraints simultaneously

Traditional disruption-management processes often require operations teams to evaluate multiple constraints through separate workflows.

According to SITA, OCCam analyzes those factors together and generates ranked recovery options that highlight trade-offs involving cost, schedule performance, passenger impact, and regulatory requirements.

The platform also records operational decisions and outcomes, allowing airlines to measure the effectiveness of recovery actions and identify opportunities for future improvement.

SITA said airlines using the system have reduced disruption-related costs by up to 30% during live operations.

Broader vision extends beyond disruption recovery

The acquisition also supports SITA's longer-term effort to expand automation within airline OCCs.

The company said it is working toward an environment in which planning, monitoring, and operational recovery functions operate on a more unified platform. Future development efforts could incorporate additional AI capabilities, including predictive analytics and natural-language interfaces designed to help operations teams interpret large volumes of operational data.

As airlines continue to balance schedule reliability, passenger expectations, and operating costs, technology providers are increasingly focusing on tools that support faster decision-making in complex operating environments.