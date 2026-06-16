American Airlines, Google expand SAF certificate agreement

FORT WORTH, Texas – American Airlines in Fort Worth, Texas, and California-based Google have entered into a sustainable aviation fuel certificate (SAFc) agreement. The arrangement supports the expansion of lower-carbon aviation fuel production without requiring physical delivery of fuel to every participating organization.

The agreement covers SAF certificates associated with 35 million gallons of fuel over three years. American Airlines will take delivery through existing infrastructure at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, while Google will receive the associated environmental attributes through a book-and-claim system.

Certificate programs support fuel adoption

One of the challenges facing the aviation industry is that sustainable aviation fuel remains available at only a limited number of airports. Transporting it to every location where airlines operate can add cost and logistical complexity.

Certificate systems aim to address that challenge by separating the environmental benefits from the physical product. Under a book-and-claim model, an airline can use SAF at one location while another organization purchases certificates tied to the resulting emissions reductions.

Supporters argue that the approach can help direct investment toward new supply projects even when physical distribution networks remain limited.

Demand signals influence production investment

Many aviation stakeholders view production capacity as one of the largest barriers to wider sustainable aviation fuel adoption.

Fuel producers often require long-term purchasing commitments before investing in new facilities or expanding existing operations. SAF certificate agreements can provide additional demand visibility, helping producers secure financing and support future projects.

American said the agreement enabled a new long-term fuel offtake arrangement with Valero Marketing and Supply Company, a step intended to increase fuel availability over time.

Alternative fuels remain a focus for aviation

Sustainable aviation fuel is produced from a range of feedstocks, including waste oils, fats, agricultural residues, and synthetic pathways that use captured carbon dioxide and renewable energy.

Because the fuel works with existing aircraft and airport infrastructure, airlines view it as one of the more practical options for reducing aviation emissions without requiring major changes to fleets or operations.

"This strategic collaboration with American Airlines demonstrates how companies can work together to scale critical sustainability technologies," said Kate Brandt, chief sustainability officer at Google.