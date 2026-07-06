NASA selects Kuva Space for commercial hyperspectral satellite data program

FAIRFAX, Va. – Kuva US Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Finland-based Kuva Space, has joined NASA's Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program. This move makes the company eligible to provide commercial hyperspectral satellite data under future NASA Earth science contracts.

NASA selected Kuva US as one of eight new awardees under the agency's CSDA On-Ramp 2 multiple-award contract. The program allows NASA to acquire commercial satellite data for scientific research and operational applications alongside observations from its Earth-observing spacecraft.

The selection also expands Kuva Space's presence in government Earth observation programs. In 2023, the company became the only hyperspectral provider selected for the European Union's Emerging Copernicus Contributing Missions program.

Related: NASA expands commercial Earth-observation data acquisition program

Commercial satellite data expands Earth observation

Government agencies increasingly rely on commercial satellite operators to supplement data collected by public spacecraft.

Rather than building every sensing capability in-house, organizations such as NASA purchase commercial imagery and environmental measurements that offer higher revisit rates or additional geographic coverage. That approach expands available datasets and gives agencies access to emerging commercial technologies.

NASA's CSDA program follows that model by assessing commercial satellite data before making it available for Earth science research, disaster response, and other public-sector applications.

Hyperspectral sensors capture more detailed information

Unlike conventional optical satellites that record only a handful of visible and infrared bands, hyperspectral sensors measure reflected light across dozens or even hundreds of narrow wavelengths.

Those measurements allow scientists to distinguish materials that may appear identical in standard satellite imagery. Engineers can use the data to identify vegetation stress, evaluate wildfire impacts, and measure other environmental conditions that conventional imagery cannot easily resolve.

As hyperspectral technology matures, commercial operators are beginning to deploy the sensors more broadly, expanding access beyond government-funded research missions.

Kuva builds commercial hyperspectral constellation

Kuva Space is developing Hyperfield, a planned hyperspectral microsatellite constellation designed to provide multiple observations of locations around the world each day.

The company said it intends to combine hyperspectral measurements with AI to support applications including agriculture, environmental monitoring, energy, defense, and climate analysis.

More frequent observations could help researchers monitor changing conditions over shorter time intervals while improving the ability to identify trends that develop between traditional satellite overpasses.

NASA said partnerships through the CSDA program expand scientific capabilities while accelerating access to commercial satellite data for researchers and public agencies. For companies such as Kuva Space, participation also provides an opportunity to demonstrate their technologies within one of the world's largest Earth science programs.