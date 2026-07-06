Viasat applies ViaSat-3 technology to next-generation GEO satellites

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat in Carlsbad, Calif., will adapt satellite communications technology to build a new generation of maneuverable communications satellites for the U.S. Space Force.

The company received a production contract under the Space Force's Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) program to design, build, launch, and operate the first satellite in a planned fleet of smaller geosynchronous spacecraft. Rather than developing an entirely new platform, Viasat said the design builds on technologies originally developed for its ViaSat-3 commercial satellite system.

The approach reflects broader changes across the space industry as government agencies adopt commercial technologies to lower costs and accelerate deployment.

Related: Viasat to provide SATCOM for NOAA's next-generation Hurricane Hunter aircraft

Commercial technology supports government satellite networks

Satellite operators have spent years developing commercial communications systems to deliver higher capacity while reducing spacecraft size, weight, and power requirements.

Those same technologies are increasingly finding applications beyond commercial broadband. Government agencies are looking to manufacturers for proven designs that can be adapted for secure communications rather than developing entirely new spacecraft.

For Viasat, the PTS-G satellite builds on the company's ViaSat-3 architecture, which was designed to deliver high-capacity communications while reducing overall system complexity.

Smaller satellites increase operational flexibility

Unlike traditional large geostationary communications satellites, the PTS-G architecture emphasizes smaller, maneuverable spacecraft that can reposition as mission requirements change.

The design also combines X-band and Ka-band communications, allowing operators to support different users and mission requirements from a single satellite platform. Viasat will provide the associated ground infrastructure, including telemetry, cybersecurity support, and network operations under the multi-year contract.

Commercial space reshapes satellite development

The award reflects a broader trend across the space industry. Rather than relying exclusively on government-designed spacecraft, agencies are increasingly incorporating commercial satellite technology into operational systems.

As those technologies mature, companies can adapt existing hardware and software for government missions instead of designing every satellite from the ground up.

For Viasat, the program applies commercial communications technology to a new mission and demonstrates how private-sector innovation continues to shape next-generation satellite systems.