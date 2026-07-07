FAA advances Boeing 777X certification as widebody nears commercial service

SEATTLE – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently initiated the next phase of certification flight testing for Boeing’s 777X widebody aircraft. The approval moves Boeing closer to certifying the 777-9, the first aircraft in the 777X family, for commercial service.

The FAA approved Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) Phase 4B, allowing agency pilots and engineers to participate in certification flights and evaluate whether the aircraft meets federal airworthiness requirements. Boeing expects to certify the 777-9 later this year, with first deliveries anticipated in 2027.

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New technology targets long-haul efficiency

While the certification milestone is important, the 777X also represents Boeing's most significant update to its long-range widebody family in decades.

The aircraft combines new digital flight technologies and GE Aerospace's GE9X engines to improve operating economics and reduce fuel consumption compared with earlier 777 models.

One of the aircraft's most distinctive features is its folding wingtips. During flight, the extended wings generate additional lift and reduce drag. On the ground, the wingtips fold upward, allowing the aircraft to fit existing airport gates designed for today's 777 fleet without requiring major airport infrastructure changes.

The aircraft also features Boeing's largest composite wing, which reduces structural weight while improving aerodynamic performance. The design gives airlines the benefits of a larger wing while maintaining compatibility with existing airport infrastructure.

GE9X engines improve performance

The 777X is powered by two GE9X turbofan engines, the largest commercial aircraft engines currently in production.

Engineers designed the engines with advanced composite fan blades, ceramic matrix composite components, and higher overall pressure ratios to boost fuel efficiency and minimize operating costs. Together with aerodynamic improvements, those technologies lower fuel burn on long-haul routes.

For airlines operating intercontinental networks, even modest efficiency improvements can deliver significant savings over an aircraft's service life.

Airlines prepare for next-generation widebodies

The 777-9 is designed to carry more than 400 passengers while serving long-range international routes. Boeing positions the aircraft as the successor to today's 777 family and a competitor to the Airbus A350-1000.

Major customers include Emirates, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Cathay Pacific. These airlines continue investing in next-generation widebody aircraft as international travel demand grows and older fleets approach retirement.

The latest certification milestone follows many years of development delays caused by engineering changes, supply chain disruptions, and increased regulatory oversight. As certification testing continues, the program remains central to Boeing's long-term widebody strategy and one of the industry's most closely watched commercial aircraft developments.