Honeywell to lead SESAR eVTOL, cargo drone integration project

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. — Honeywell Aerospace in Charlotte, N.C., will lead a European research initiative to evaluate how piloted electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and remotely operated cargo drones can safely operate within existing airspace.

The project, known as VERTI-GO, was awarded under the European Union's SESAR Joint Undertaking. This public-private partnership develops technologies and operational concepts for Europe's future air traffic management system. Honeywell will coordinate a consortium of 12 organizations representing aircraft manufacturers, technology companies, air navigation service providers, airports, research institutions, and regulators.

Through simulations and flight demonstrations, project partners aim to develop procedures and operational data that support future European regulations for both aircraft types.

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Project focuses on integrating new aircraft

Unlike conventional aircraft that typically cruise at 30,000 to 40,000 feet, eVTOLs are expected to operate primarily between 1,000 and 3,000 feet above ground level, often sharing low-altitude airspace with helicopters. They may also require different procedures for routing, separation, and emergency operations.

VERTI-GO will evaluate digital flight planning, vertiport management, emergency landing site coordination, and automation tools that support both aircraft operators and air traffic controllers. The project will examine how those systems can improve situational awareness and integrate new aircraft into existing airspace without disrupting conventional traffic.

Honeywell said automation will play a central role as the number of advanced air mobility aircraft increases. Decision-support tools could help controllers manage aircraft movements while reducing workload in busy airspace.

Demonstrations support future regulations

VERTI-GO will combine computer simulations with real-world demonstrations at locations throughout Europe. Vertical Aerospace will conduct piloted flight demonstrations in southern Spain using its prototype eVTOL aircraft on routes between Málaga and Marbella. Aviation authorities will monitor those flights to evaluate operational procedures and collect data that could inform future certification and regulatory decisions.

Odys Aviation will serve as the demonstration partner for remotely operated cargo drone operations. Those activities will focus on SAIL IV missions, a European operational category covering more complex unmanned aircraft operations that require additional risk assessments and regulatory oversight.

The consortium expects results from both demonstration campaigns to contribute to future operating standards for advanced air mobility across Europe.

Project brings together aviation stakeholders

By bringing together organizations responsible for aircraft development, airspace management, and airport operations, the project will evaluate how advanced vehicles can operate within the broader aviation ecosystem rather than as standalone technologies.

Honeywell said developing those operational procedures is becoming increasingly important as manufacturers move toward commercial deployment.

"Integrating new aircraft types into already busy airspace requires new procedures, new levels of automation and new ways of managing traffic," said Jolana Dvorská, senior technical manager at Honeywell Aerospace. "The question is no longer whether these aircraft can fly and perform, but how they can operate safely at large scale within Europe's existing airspace."