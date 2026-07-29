SASMOS, ePlane Company partner on e200X electrical wiring system

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. — Bengaluru, India-based SASMOS HET Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding with The ePlane Company to develop the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) for the e200X electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

SASMOS will support the engineering, design, and industrialization of the aircraft's wiring system as The ePlane Company moves the e200X toward production. The companies will also address manufacturing and certification requirements during development.

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EWIS connects electrical systems across the aircraft

An EWIS includes the wires, cables, connectors, and related components that carry electrical power and data throughout an aircraft. It connects systems such as propulsion and flight controls, making the wiring architecture a key part of the aircraft's overall design.

That becomes especially important on an electric aircraft. Engineers have to route electrical connections between systems while managing weight and reliability. The design also needs to account for how the wiring will be manufactured, installed, and eventually certified.

Designing with manufacturing in mind can help identify wiring layouts or components that may be difficult to build at scale. The companies will use prototype evaluation to examine the design as the program develops and prepare the system for later certification activities.

e200X targets several operating roles

The ePlane Company is developing the e200X as a modular eVTOL platform for passenger transportation, air ambulance missions and cargo operations.

Using one aircraft platform for different missions places additional importance on the underlying electrical architecture. The wiring system has to support the aircraft's core equipment while accommodating the systems needed for each configuration.

The agreement also gives SASMOS and The ePlane Company a framework to explore additional work on electrical and interconnect systems as the e200X moves closer to industrialization and serial production.

Partnership supports Indian aerospace supply chain

The collaboration also supports The ePlane Company's broader effort to develop an aerospace supply chain in India for the e200X. Electrical systems represent one piece of that effort. The company is also working to establish domestic capabilities across other areas needed to manufacture the aircraft.

For SASMOS, the agreement extends its role beyond supplying individual wiring components. The company will participate in the engineering process as The ePlane Company develops the aircraft's electrical architecture and prepares it for manufacturing.