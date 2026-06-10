Joby joins federal eVTOL pilot program to advance air taxi operations

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – Joby Aviation in Santa Cruz, California, will participate in multiple projects under the federal Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program. This move allows the company to begin demonstrating air taxi operations ahead of FAA type certification.

The White House-backed initiative allows aircraft developers to evaluate eVTOL technologies in real-world environments before commercial service begins. It is intended to help communities, regulators, and industry partners prepare for their deployment.

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Aircraft technology moves closer to commercial service

Joby's aircraft combines vertical takeoff capability with wingborne flight, a configuration designed to support faster regional travel while reducing noise and emissions compared with conventional helicopters.

The company will participate in projects spanning multiple states, from Florida to Oklahoma. The effort will generate operational data on aircraft performance, infrastructure requirements, and service deployment to support future air taxi networks.

“This is a defining moment for American innovation,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation. “Instead of just reading about the future of flight, communities across America are going to be able to see it in the skies above their own cities this year.”

Developers tackle integration challenges

As aircraft developers move closer to certification, attention is shifting toward the practical challenges of introducing new vehicle types into the national airspace system.

Integrating eVTOL aircraft requires new approaches to airspace management, ground infrastructure, communications, and flight operations. Developers must also demonstrate how these vehicles can operate safely alongside existing aviation traffic.

The effort is expected to provide insight into how new infrastructure and airspace-management systems function together in practice.

Autonomy remains a long-term objective

In addition to its piloted aircraft, Joby will support selected projects with its Superpilot autonomous-flight technology platform. The system is designed to automate portions of flight operations and could eventually support higher levels of autonomy across advanced-air-mobility networks.

While passenger-carrying eVTOL services are expected to begin with pilots on board, many developers view automation as a key technology for improving efficiency, reducing workload, and expanding the range of potential applications over time.

Joby said the selected projects will now move into the next phase of program development, during which participating organizations will finalize agreements and operational plans before flight activities begin.