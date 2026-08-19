Ryanair expands cloud and AI operations through Google Cloud partnership

DUBLIN — Ryanair in Dublin has signed a five-year agreement with Google Cloud to expand its use of cloud computing, AI and workplace software as the airline prepares to handle as many as 300 million passengers annually by 2034.

Under the agreement, Ryanair will roll out Google Cloud services and Google Workspace to about 35,000 employees across its network. The airline will also deploy Gemini Enterprise, Google's enterprise AI platform, to support operational decisions and automate parts of its internal workflows.

For Ryanair, the agreement supports a broader effort to strengthen its digital infrastructure as its passenger volume and network grow. The airline plans to use a dual-cloud strategy rather than depend on a single cloud environment. The approach gives Ryanair another layer of resilience as more operational functions rely on digital infrastructure.

AI moves into airline operations

Airlines already manage large amounts of information across flight schedules, crews and day-to-day operations. As networks grow, those systems have to respond to changes without slowing down the rest of the operation.

Ryanair plans to use Gemini Enterprise to help employees work with organizational data and automate some of those processes. One planned application involves flight crew logistics, where airlines have to coordinate available personnel with changing schedules and operational requirements.

The platform can also support custom AI agents that use company information to complete specific tasks or assist employees with workflows. Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said the airline selected the technology as it prepares for continued passenger growth and looks for additional ways to boost efficiency.

Cloud infrastructure supports a larger network

The agreement extends beyond generative AI. Expanding its cloud infrastructure gives Ryanair another computing environment to support operations as its network and passenger volume grow.

For an airline operating across a large European network, disruptions can put that infrastructure to work quickly. Weather, maintenance problems and other operational changes can force airlines to adjust schedules and resources, making access to current information important across different parts of the organization.

Google Cloud Vice President for the U.K., Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa Maureen Costello said the companies will focus on deploying generative AI alongside collaboration technology for employees.

Airlines look for more ways to use operational data

The partnership reflects the aviation industry's interest in using cloud computing and AI beyond passenger-facing applications. Airlines can apply the same technologies to internal processes that affect how efficiently flights move through a network.

Ryanair's deployment will put those capabilities across a workforce of approximately 35,000 people rather than limiting AI to a standalone experiment or individual department.

The airline now has several years to put that infrastructure in place as it works toward its 2034 passenger target. How extensively Ryanair eventually uses AI will depend on the workflows it chooses to automate and where the technology proves useful across its operation.