Magics Technologies opens U.S. headquarters for rad-hard microelectronics in Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Belgium-based Magics Technologies is establishing its first U.S. operation in Florida, bringing its radiation-hardened microelectronics business closer to American space, defense and nuclear customers.

The fabless semiconductor company will open its U.S. headquarters in Osceola County, where it plans to base sales, business development and application engineering teams. The location will also maintain a small on-site inventory and provide local technical support.

Magics develops fault-tolerant and radiation-hardened integrated circuits for electronics that have to operate in environments where radiation can disrupt or damage conventional components. The company designs its technology around standard complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) manufacturing processes, an approach intended to make high-reliability electronics easier to produce at scale.

The Florida expansion gives Magics a U.S. base as demand for radiation-tolerant electronics grows across satellite constellations, deep-space missions, defense systems and nuclear infrastructure.

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Radiation creates a different problem for electronics

Electronic components used in space and other high-radiation environments face conditions that terrestrial commercial electronics rarely encounter. Energetic particles can interfere with semiconductor devices, causing temporary errors or changing their electrical behavior altogether.

Designers can address those risks through radiation-tolerant or radiation-hardened components built to continue operating under higher levels of exposure.

Magics focuses on developing that capability using standard CMOS technology rather than relying exclusively on specialized semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company says the approach allows it to design radiation-hardened ICs that can move into higher-volume production while retaining the reliability required for demanding applications.

That becomes increasingly relevant as the space industry moves beyond small numbers of specialized spacecraft. Larger constellations and more frequent missions create demand for electronics that can tolerate radiation without making every component a low-volume custom part.

Florida office will add application engineering and support

Magics plans to use its Osceola County headquarters as more than a sales office. Application engineers based at the site will provide technical support, while local inventory will give the company a domestic supply of components.

CEO Jens Verbeeck said the region's semiconductor infrastructure played a role in the company's decision. Magics also cited engineering talent, academic partnerships and transportation links among the factors behind its selection.

For a fabless semiconductor company, that surrounding infrastructure can matter even without operating its own fabrication plant. Magics designs its integrated circuits but relies on external semiconductor manufacturing, making access to engineering partners and customers an important part of expanding its U.S. presence.

NeoCity adds another semiconductor company

Magics will locate at NeoCity, Osceola County's technology district focused on semiconductor research, development and advanced packaging.

The surrounding semiconductor network includes BRIDG, imec USA and the University of Central Florida, along with the Florida Semiconductor Engine and Florida High Tech Corridor. The region has been building workforce capabilities around microelectronics while also sitting relatively close to Florida's established space industry.

That combination gives Magics access to semiconductor expertise as well as potential customers building systems for space and other high-reliability applications.

The Orlando Economic Partnership and Osceola County worked with Magics during the site-selection process and connected the company with regional research, industry and government organizations. SelectFlorida, SkyWater Technology and Space Florida also supported the project.

Magics has not disclosed the number of employees it expects to base at the new headquarters or a timeline for opening the facility.