Skyband begins production of M100 avionics system for GPS interference detection

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Skyband Systems has begun production of its M100 avionics unit, which combines satellite-based navigation signals with onboard inertial sensors to help pilots detect GPS interference and maintain navigation awareness.

The system uses Iridium's positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) service to provide position and timing information independently of GPS. It also alerts flight crews to suspected GPS jamming and spoofing, which can disrupt aircraft navigation systems or cause them to display inaccurate information.

Skyband developed the M100 for aircraft operating in areas where interference with global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals has become more common. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that GPS spoofing incidents increased 193% and jamming events rose 67% between 2023 and 2025.

"Pilots face routine jamming in the Middle East, Baltics and much of Eastern Europe," said Will Seidel, co-founder and CEO of Skyband Systems. "They need tools to stay safe and complete their missions."

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Satellite navigation and GPS interference detection

The M100 receives PNT signals from Iridium's constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and combines them with measurements from its onboard inertial sensors.

Skyband says this approach allows the M100 to provide navigation information when GPS signals become unavailable. The company also says Iridium's cryptographically protected PNT service offers resistance to GPS jamming and spoofing.

The avionics unit connects to an aircraft's existing Iridium antenna, reducing the need for additional external equipment. It sends information to the flight deck through an electronic flight bag (EFB) application and cockpit annunciator. The M100 will provide supplementary navigation information rather than replace existing aircraft navigation equipment.

Flight testing and FAA certification

Skyband has completed 17 flight tests to evaluate the M100's end-to-end performance. The company also designed, manufactured and validated a custom printed circuit board assembly for the unit. Production of complete M100 systems is underway, with qualification testing scheduled for October 2026.

Skyband is working with aviation engineering and certification company AeroMech on the system's first Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificate (STC). The companies have surveyed an Embraer Praetor 600 for the initial installation and are targeting STC approval in November 2026.

"Finishing our first STC this fall is the milestone that turns the M100 from a flight-test program into a product operators can install on their aircraft," Seidel said.

Skyband plans to display the production M100 at the National Business Aviation Association's Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas from Oct. 20 to 22. The company will also demonstrate its GPS Threat Map and EFB application during the event.