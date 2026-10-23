Superconducting magnet launches aboard Starburst-1 spacecraft

TOKYO — Zenno launched its superconducting magnetic actuator aboard Portal Space Systems' Starburst-1 spacecraft on October 20. Faraday Factory Japan supplied specialized superconducting material for the device, which flew on SpaceX's Falcon 9 Bandwagon-5 mission.

Known as the Almighty Magnet, the device is Zenno's largest Supertorquer magnetic actuator to date.

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Superconducting technology supports magnetic actuation

Zenno's Supertorquer technology uses superconducting magnets to interact with Earth's magnetic field. These interactions could provide a way for spacecraft to control their orientation or movement without relying entirely on conventional propulsion systems.

Superconductors carry electrical current with little resistance when cooled below their operating temperature. This characteristic allows engineers to produce strong magnetic fields while reducing electrical losses. High-temperature superconductors operate at higher temperatures than conventional superconducting materials, although they still require cooling.

Faraday Factory customized its HTS tape to meet the requirements of Zenno's space hardware. The companies began working together in 2024 to develop superconducting technology for orbital applications. The announcement did not include results from on-orbit testing or specify when the system would begin operating.

Zenno explores additional spacecraft applications

Zenno is exploring additional applications for its superconducting technology, including spacecraft positioning, radiation shielding and electromagnetic acceleration. These applications remain development objectives rather than demonstrated capabilities of the newly launched hardware. Faraday Factory manufactures HTS tape for applications that require strong magnetic fields, including fusion energy, electrical power systems and aerospace equipment.

The company says it has supplied more than 10,000 kilometers of superconducting tape to customers across several industries. Neither company disclosed the value of the hardware agreement.