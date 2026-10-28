Magnaghi Group launches MagChain for aircraft component traceability

NAPLES, Italy — Magnaghi Aerospace Group has launched MagChain, a new company developing blockchain-based software to verify manufacturing and inspection records associated with aircraft components.

The company, majority-owned by Magnaghi Group, has introduced Industrial Trust Layer (ITL), a platform that links individual aerospace parts to their production documentation. MagChain has already applied the technology to structural components manufactured by Salver S.p.A., a Magnaghi subsidiary, for a civil transport aircraft.

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MagChain links aircraft parts to production records

Aircraft manufacturers document how they produce, inspect and approve components. These records help customers and regulators verify that each part meets the required standards. ITL reduces the need to compare documents manually across separate systems.

The platform uses information linked to a component's identification plate to connect the part with its approved documentation. After a manufacturer's quality control team reviews the records, ITL creates a blockchain entry that allows users to check whether the documents have changed.

Users can scan a QR code to verify that the records correspond to a particular component and match the version approved by the manufacturer.

According to MagChain, the system stores verification information on the blockchain rather than uploading the underlying documents. Manufacturers retain their records within existing systems and control who can access them.

The software also maintains a history of approvals and revisions. When a component undergoes rework or its documentation changes, the platform creates a new record while preserving earlier versions.

Company plans broader aerospace applications

MagChain plans to demonstrate an application involving commercial helicopter landing gear at MRO Europe in Amsterdam, taking place October 27–29. The demonstration will show how the platform can support documentation verification for aircraft maintenance and component traceability.

The company also plans to expand ITL to Magnaghi Group suppliers in the coming months and offer the software to other aerospace manufacturers.

Magnaghi Group produces landing gear systems and composite aerostructures for commercial and military aircraft. The company operates manufacturing facilities in several countries and supplies components for programs involving Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and other aerospace manufacturers.