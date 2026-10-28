AFWERX selects Geminus to develop AI for Air Force microgrids

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — AFWERX has selected Geminus for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract to develop AI software that could help the U.S. Air Force manage electrical power at deployed installations.

Geminus announced the award on October 27. The project will focus on using physics-informed AI to model microgrids and improve how electrical systems respond to changing power demands.

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Geminus to model deployed power systems

Under the contract, Geminus will develop a digital model of a forward-deployed microgrid that combines diesel generators, lithium-ion batteries and equipment with varying electrical requirements. Microgrids allow installations to generate, store and distribute electricity locally. For deployed military operations, they can supply electricity to equipment and facilities without relying entirely on a larger electrical network.

Operators must balance electricity demand with available generation and battery capacity. Changes in equipment use can affect how much power the microgrid needs at a given time.

Geminus plans to use its AI software to evaluate those conditions and help determine how the system should distribute power between generators and batteries. The company aims to extend battery service life, reduce diesel fuel consumption and maintain reliable electricity for mission equipment.

Physics-informed AI supports system optimization

Geminus develops software that combines physical models with operating data to represent how industrial systems behave. Its approach uses digital twins, which are software models of physical equipment and processes.

Rather than relying on a fixed model, the company's platform is designed to account for changes in equipment condition and operating requirements.

The Phase I contract will support initial development of the technology for military microgrids. Geminus said the work could lead to a follow-on pilot, although it has not announced a deployment or testing schedule.

AFWERX works with the Air Force Research Laboratory to identify and support technologies that could address requirements through programs including SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer awards.