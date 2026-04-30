Rocket Lab acquires Mynaric to scale satellite laser communications

LONG BEACH, Calif. – California-based Rocket Lab has acquired optical communications provider Mynaric, adding laser link technology to its growing portfolio of satellite components and systems.

The deal, valued at about $155 million, combines a small cash payment with shares of Rocket Lab stock. With the acquisition closed, Mynaric will continue operating from its headquarters in Munich, marking Rocket Lab’s entry into the European space market.

The move centers on laser-based communications, which allow satellites to transfer data via optical links rather than traditional radio-frequency systems. These links support higher data rates and more secure connections, making them a key component of large satellite constellations.

Rocket Lab plans to ramp up production of Mynaric’s terminals to help ease a long-standing supply constraint. As demand for laser communications has grown alongside constellation deployments, manufacturers have struggled to produce high-performance hardware at scale. Rocket Lab is positioning the acquisition as a way to close that gap and increase availability for both commercial and government customers.

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Building on an existing partnership

The two companies already have an established working relationship. Mynaric has supplied optical terminals for Rocket Lab’s satellite production contracts supporting the Space Development Agency’s proliferated low Earth orbit architecture. That experience helped Rocket Lab assess how the technology performs in operation and how to manufacture it more efficiently.

The acquisition also points to a broader shift for Rocket Lab as it expands beyond launch services into more integrated space systems. Adding optical communications hardware gives the company a wider set of capabilities to support constellation operators as demand continues to grow.

“We have a strong track record of unlocking satellite subsystem bottlenecks, making industry-leading technology affordable and available at scale. We look forward to joining forces with the Mynaric team to do the same for laser communications,” said Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.