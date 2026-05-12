Boeing evaluates Viasat AERA ESA terminal for commercial aircraft connectivity.

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat in California has entered Boeing’s evaluation process for its AERA electronically steered antenna system. This satellite communications terminal is designed for commercial aircraft connectivity.

The company is developing the hardware for integration across Boeing commercial aircraft platforms using Boeing’s aerodynamic antenna fairing architecture. Following certification, airlines would be able to select the system during aircraft configuration rather than through aftermarket installation programs.

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Multi-orbit connectivity and beam management

The AERA terminal is designed to connect with multiple satellite networks simultaneously rather than switching between individual links one at a time. This approach allows the system to distribute traffic across available coverage paths during flight.

The platform uses electronically steered antenna technology to direct signals without mechanically moving hardware. Phased-array techniques adjust signal behavior across the antenna surface during flight.

Viasat said the terminal will support stable connections across congested airport regions and long-haul flight corridors.

Hardware design and aircraft integration

The system uses a low-profile solid-state architecture intended to reduce maintenance requirements and improve operational reliability. Built-in redundancy features maintain service continuity during component-level failures.

The terminal is also structured for future software-based upgrades as satellite network capabilities evolve. This allows airlines to add new features and network support without replacing major hardware elements.

For existing Viasat customers, the company said the transition process is designed to avoid major structural aircraft modifications. Reducing antenna weight and aerodynamic drag could also improve operating efficiency over time.