Rohde & Schwarz, Quantum Systems target drone threats with airborne EW technology

BONN, Germany – Munich-based Rohde & Schwarz and Quantum Systems in Moorpark, California, are exploring ways to combine electronic warfare technologies with uncrewed aircraft.

The companies signed an agreement to evaluate airborne signals intelligence and counter-drone capabilities for future uncrewed platforms. The effort comes as military forces adapt to the growing use of commercially derived drones on the battlefield.

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Commercial drones drive new electronic warfare requirements

As activity expands across contested environments, armed forces are investing in electronic warfare systems capable of tracking radio frequency (RF) activity, identifying signal sources, and disrupting communications links used to control drones.

Recent conflicts have demonstrated how inexpensive commercial drones can provide capabilities once reserved for specialized military systems. Operators have used off-the-shelf aircraft to identify targets, monitor troop movements, and deliver explosive payloads against military vehicles and infrastructure.

Rohde & Schwarz develops technologies for spectrum monitoring, signals intelligence, and electromagnetic threat detection. The companies plan to explore how those capabilities could operate aboard uncrewed aircraft rather than relying solely on ground-based systems.

Airborne sensing and counter-drone operations

Quantum Systems manufactures fixed-wing uncrewed aircraft used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Integrating RF sensing and electronic warfare payloads could give operators broader visibility into electromagnetic emissions while simultaneously monitoring nearby airspace for unauthorized aircraft.

The companies plan to evaluate how uncrewed aircraft could carry those capabilities rather than relying solely on ground-based systems. Electronic countermeasures can interfere with command-and-control links, disrupt navigation signals, and help security forces locate drone operators during active operations.

Advances in miniaturized sensors, onboard processing, and communications systems have expanded the capabilities of smaller aircraft. Defense organizations are increasingly evaluating multi-mission platforms that can combine intelligence gathering, electromagnetic sensing, and force-protection functions during a single operation.

“The requirements of modern armed forces are changing at a rapid pace,” said Martin Karkour, chief revenue officer of Quantum Systems. “Today, the key is the ability to quickly transfer proven technologies onto new platforms and make them immediately usable.”