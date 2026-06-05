Muon introduces Condor-Ultra platform for high-power satellite constellations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Muon Space in Mountain View, Calif., has introduced a new spacecraft platform designed for large satellite constellations supporting communications, sensing, and onboard computing applications.

The platform, called Condor-Ultra, targets missions that demand high power levels and greater data-processing capacity than many traditional small-satellite architectures can support. The company said the first pathfinder spacecraft is scheduled for delivery in 2028.

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Satellite operators seek greater onboard processing capability

Satellite missions have traditionally relied on transmitting large volumes of data to ground stations for analysis. As constellations grow and mission requirements become more complex, operators are evaluating ways to perform more computing tasks in orbit.

Onboard processing can reduce the amount of information transmitted to Earth, improve response times, and support applications that require rapid decision-making. The trend has attracted interest from companies exploring artificial intelligence and distributed computing architectures for space-based networks.

Power requirements continue to rise

Supporting those capabilities often requires substantially more electrical power than earlier generations of small satellites. High-performance sensors, optical networking systems, and compute-intensive workloads can place significant demands on spacecraft power systems and thermal-management architectures.

As a result, satellite manufacturers are developing platforms capable of supporting larger payloads while maintaining the reliability required for long-duration operations in orbit.

Networked constellations reshape spacecraft design

Constellation operators are also placing greater emphasis on how satellites communicate with one another rather than relying exclusively on connections to ground infrastructure.

Optical crosslinks and high-bandwidth networking technologies enable spacecraft to share information within a constellation, helping operators move data more efficiently and maintain coverage over wider geographic areas.

Those capabilities are becoming more important as constellation sizes expand and mission planners seek to support communications, remote-sensing, and emerging space-based computing applications from the same orbital networks.

“The most compelling space infrastructure missions of the next decade – from global communications networks to scaled remote sensing to distributed orbital compute – require a managed and integrated platform that is powerful, stackable, and built to scale cost-effectively,” said Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space. “Condor-Ultra delivers exactly that, and it does it on the strong foundation of a flight-proven satellite, operations, data, and software stack our customers already trust.”