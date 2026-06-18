Honeywell delivers optical ground station for quantum communications research

LONDON – Honeywell in Charlotte, N.C., has delivered a transportable optical ground station to the University of Suffolk's Quantum Optics Discovery Lab. This move supports research into optical and quantum communications technologies for future satellite networks.

Engineers will use the system to evaluate laser-based communications links and quantum-secure networking concepts under simulated environmental conditions.

The Quantum Optics Discovery Lab can replicate conditions such as fog, rain, and temperature fluctuations, allowing researchers to study how atmospheric effects influence communications performance between satellites and ground stations.

Related: Honeywell unveils new aerospace brand ahead of June spin-off

Ground station supports quantum communications research

Honeywell supplied the lab with its Transportable Optical Ground Station platform, which is designed to support high-speed optical communications and quantum key distribution applications.

Quantum key distribution uses the properties of quantum physics to exchange encryption keys to detect interception attempts. Researchers are evaluating the technology for future communications applications.

The ground station will support testing with multiple satellites and enable data exchange between research facilities participating in optical communications programs.

Adaptive optics addresses atmospheric challenges

One of the primary technical challenges facing optical communications systems is atmospheric distortion.

To address that issue, Honeywell's platform incorporates adaptive optics technology that adjusts for turbulence and other environmental effects that can degrade laser signals. The system also supports remote operation, allowing researchers to schedule satellite passes and manage communications links from different locations.

The work reflects broader interest in optical networking technologies as governments, commercial operators, and research organizations explore alternatives to conventional satellite communications architectures.