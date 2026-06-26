Satellite communications cybersecurity: Protecting aviation networks from emerging threats

NASHUA, N.H. – Satellite links now play a central role in aviation. They support cockpit communications, long-range tracking, weather services, inflight connectivity, and the positioning and timing information that underpins navigation. That dependence has also made satellite communications networks and their supporting ground infrastructure attractive targets for cyberattacks.

The clearest cautionary example remains the 2022 attack on Viasat's KA-SAT network. Investigators determined that attackers did not directly breach a satellite. Instead, they exploited a misconfigured VPN appliance to access a ground-based management network in Turin, Italy. From there, they deployed destructive malware to tens of thousands of satellite modems across Ukraine and Europe. The incident also disrupted thousands of wind turbines in Central Europe.

The incident highlighted a broader concern across the aerospace industry. Analysts have pointed to the ground segment and the satellite communications supply chain, rather than the spacecraft themselves, as some of the most vulnerable parts of the overall system. As operators increasingly rely on complex networks of contractors, suppliers, and service providers, securing those interconnected environments has become just as important as protecting assets in orbit.

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Navigation interference presents a growing risk

Another growing concern involves interference with satellite navigation signals rather than traditional network intrusion. GPS and GNSS jamming and spoofing, once considered primarily military electronic-warfare tactics, have become increasingly common along commercial flight routes. Open-source monitoring suggests hundreds of jamming or spoofing events occur worldwide each day.

The operational consequences can be significant. Investigators examining the December 2024 Azerbaijan Airlines crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, found that the aircraft encountered GPS jamming followed by spoofing while approaching Grozny. The interference contributed to a chain of events that ultimately forced an emergency diversion.

As low-Earth-orbit broadband constellations continue to expand, security researchers warn that the attack surface will grow alongside them. Additional satellites, inter-satellite links, and distributed ground infrastructure create more potential access points that operators must secure throughout the network.

Space cybersecurity market continues to grow

The increasing dependence on satellite infrastructure is driving investment in cybersecurity technologies across the space sector.

According to Consegic Business Intelligence, the global space cybersecurity market is projected to exceed $9.76 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4%. The growth reflects increasing efforts by governments and commercial operators to protect satellites, ground stations, and communications networks from cyber threats, including network intrusions, signal jamming, and GPS spoofing.

The role of AI in threat detection and future aviation security

Artificial intelligence has moved beyond research projects to become an operational component of aerospace cybersecurity programs. AI-driven monitoring tools increasingly identify anomalies in flight-planning data, supply-chain activity, and network traffic that could indicate suspicious behavior. These systems can analyze far larger datasets than human operators alone, allowing organizations to identify potential threats more quickly.

AI is also beginning to support incident response. Automated tools can reconstruct attack timelines, correlate activity across multiple systems, and help analysts prioritize investigations. Some organizations are also applying AI to predictive vulnerability assessments, using machine learning to identify weaknesses in system architectures before attackers can exploit them.

Researchers are pairing those capabilities with digital twin and digital thread technologies that track an aircraft's data throughout its lifecycle, helping engineers identify cybersecurity risks earlier in the design, manufacturing, and operational process.

Major aerospace companies are also expanding their cybersecurity investments. Airbus, for example, announced plans to acquire a cyber defense specialist as part of a broader effort to strengthen digital resilience across its aerospace and defense businesses.

Despite those advances, cybersecurity remains an evolving challenge rather than a solved problem. Aircraft continue to become more connected, satellite constellations continue to expand, and threat actors continue to adapt their methods. As a result, manufacturers, operators, regulators, and technology providers increasingly view cybersecurity as a fundamental element of aviation safety, mission assurance, and operational resilience rather than simply an information technology requirement.

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