Cybersecurity challenges grow across connected aircraft and satellite networks

NASHUA, N.H. – Modern commercial aircraft have quietly become some of the most data-intensive machines on the planet. A widebody jet on a long-haul route streams engine-health telemetry to the ground in real time, exchanges position and routing data with air traffic control, provides connectivity to hundreds of passenger devices, and relies on satellite links to maintain communications over oceans and remote airspace.

That same connectivity, which has transformed efficiency and the passenger experience, has also made the aircraft and the satellite networks that support them expanding targets for cybercriminals, state-linked actors, and opportunistic hackers.

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The evolution of connected aviation ecosystems

Avionics architectures were once closed systems, physically and electronically isolated from anything outside the cockpit. That isolation has steadily eroded. Aircraft now operate within a broader digital ecosystem that includes maintenance laptops connected to onboard networks, public Wi-Fi and cellular links used by crew and passengers, cloud-based flight planning tools, and satellite communications channels carrying everything from cockpit data-link messages to inflight entertainment.

The connectivity router that bridges crew, cabin, and ground systems has itself become one of the most scrutinized components on the aircraft because it sits at the junction between operational systems and consumer-facing networks.

Regulators have been adjusting to this shift for more than 15 years. Since 2009, aviation authorities have issued an increasing number of case-specific conditions addressing cybersecurity risk for individual aircraft programs, an acknowledgment that existing certification rules were written for a less networked era. Standards such as DO-326A and ED-202A, finalized in the mid-2010s, now guide how manufacturers build airworthiness security into aircraft design. This formal U.S. rulemaking proposal is aimed at aircraft and equipment cybersecurity, followed in 2024.

On the international side, ICAO has developed an aviation-wide cybersecurity strategy. The European Union's aviation cyber risk management framework is set to take effect in 2026, and industry bodies, including IATA, are working on shared risk requirements that span airlines, airports, and suppliers. The direction is consistent: connectivity is not being rolled back, so governance is being built around it.

Growing cybersecurity risks in connected aircraft networks

The expansion of onboard and ground-linked networks has widened the attack surface considerably. Vulnerabilities can now originate from sources that have nothing to do with traditional avionics engineering, including public network connections and personal devices brought into proximity with aircraft systems. Industry groups tracking the sector report that attacks on aviation have risen sharply over the past several years, with some estimates pointing to a multi-fold increase in incidents during 2025 alone compared with the prior year.

Much of that growth has come not from exotic attacks on flight control systems but from identity-based intrusions into the IT and operational technology environments that support flight operations.

A campaign identified in early 2026 illustrates the pattern. Attackers targeted a booking-software provider used by multiple airlines. They used social-engineering techniques and multifactor-authentication fatigue tactics to reset an administrator's credentials. From that initial foothold, the intruders gained access to identity-management, cloud-administration, and operational-technology systems.

They then used the compromised vendor's credentials to attempt similar intrusions against airlines and airports. Ransomware groups have followed a similar playbook against shared airport platforms. A 2025 attack on a widely used passenger-processing system disrupted check-in, baggage handling, and boarding at Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin. Disruptions continued into the following year.

These episodes underscore that an attack doesn't need to touch flight-critical avionics to ground flights, strand passengers, and damage an airline's operations and reputation.

Impact of cyber threats on aviation operations and safety

Cyber incidents in aviation rarely need to reach flight control systems to cause real damage. Passenger-facing disruption, including failed check-in, manual boarding procedures, and flight delays and cancellations, can cascade through an airline's network within hours of an IT or OT compromise. The 2025 European airport disruptions highlighted the scale of those operational impacts.

For manufacturers, suppliers, and maintenance providers, the consequences often involve data exposure rather than service interruptions. Espionage or extortion attacks can compromise engineering data, export-controlled technical information, and supplier contracts, creating long-term competitive and regulatory consequences even when no aircraft is grounded.

The safety dimension is most acute where cyber and physical risks intersect, as with GNSS interference. Pilots are trained to recognize and manage routine jamming, and flight management systems often retain other means of navigation.

Spoofing, on the other hand, is considerably harder to detect in real time because it presents false data as legitimate. When navigation interference combines with degraded visibility, conflict zones, or other operational stress, the margin for error narrows considerably.

Aviation's economic importance raises the stakes. The sector supports a substantial share of global GDP and tens of millions of jobs, prompting lawmakers and regulators to treat aviation cybersecurity as critical infrastructure policy rather than a purely technical IT concern.

Strategies for strengthening aerospace cybersecurity

Industry and government responses are converging on a few consistent principles. Comprehensive risk assessments that span both information technology and operational technology systems are increasingly treated as a baseline requirement, since the 2026 phishing campaign against airline vendors showed how quickly an IT compromise can reach OT environments.

Supply chain mapping and vendor security audits have taken on new importance following the Viasat incident. The attack showed how a single misconfigured appliance at a subcontractor can contribute to a widespread outage. Analysts have since urged satellite and aviation operators to adopt zero-trust architectures that limit how far a compromise can spread.

Workforce-focused measures remain just as critical as technical controls, since social engineering and credential-based attacks, rather than novel exploits, have driven several of the sector's highest-profile recent incidents. Encryption, network segmentation, and disciplined patch management round out the technical baseline that most aerospace cybersecurity frameworks now recommend.

On the policy side, regulators and industry groups are also working to create a more consistent cybersecurity framework across aviation. Efforts from ICAO, IATA, the European Union, and standards organizations behind DO-326A and ED-202A are aimed at reducing regulatory fragmentation across the aviation sector.

Some manufacturers are also looking beyond current threats. Concern that adversaries may be collecting encrypted aviation data today with the goal of decrypting it in the future has prompted early adoption of post-quantum encryption technologies. Those efforts focus on data links such as ADS-B, CPDLC, and SATCOM ahead of expected government cryptographic compliance requirements.

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