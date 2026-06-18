Airbus begins A350-1000ULR flight testing for Qantas Project Sunrise

TOULOUSE, France – Airbus in Leiden, Netherlands, has begun flight testing its new ultra-long-range variant, A350-1000ULR, which is designed for Qantas' Project Sunrise program. The certification effort focuses on a series of aircraft modifications intended to support nonstop flights of up to 22 hours.

The aircraft, designated MSN707, completed its first flight in June and will serve as the lead test platform during a two-month certification campaign. Once testing concludes, the aircraft will enter commercial service with Qantas.

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Certification campaign centers on new aircraft systems

The A350-1000ULR incorporates several modifications that distinguish it from the baseline A350-1000. This includes an additional fuel tank, fuel system updates, and a redesigned galley cooling architecture.

Because MSN707 will eventually carry passengers, Airbus engineers developed a non-invasive flight-test instrumentation system rather than the extensive installations typically used on prototype aircraft. The approach allows engineers to collect certification data while preserving the cabin for airline service.

Engineers have installed more than 1,000 sensors throughout the aircraft to monitor system performance during testing. They will use the data to evaluate fuel-system behavior, environmental conditions, and overall aircraft performance across a range of operating scenarios.

Data supports future aircraft development

Beyond certification, Airbus expects the campaign to generate a large dataset to refine digital aircraft models.

Engineers plan to use information collected during flight testing to improve cabin simulations and support future aircraft-development programs. More accurate digital models could reduce the need for some physical testing during derivative-aircraft certification campaigns.

As airlines continue to pursue longer nonstop routes, manufacturers are increasingly balancing range improvements with passenger-comfort requirements, system efficiency, and certification complexity.

“Flight testing a production aircraft adds a layer of extra pressure,” said Laurent Rossignol, MSN707 Airbus test flight engineer. "You are sitting inside the actual product. The customer is trusting us with their future flagship. Every switch we flip, every check we carry out, every manoeuvre we perform has to be executed with the passenger experience and operational reliability in mind."