ISS National Lab selects eight startups for Orbital Edge Accelerator

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The International Space Station National Laboratory has selected eight startups developing satellite, semiconductor, manufacturing and biotechnology systems for the 2026 Orbital Edge Accelerator.

Now in its second year, the program gives participating companies access to low Earth orbit (LEO) for research and technology development. Each startup will also receive between $500,000 and $750,000 in private investment.

The accelerator divides the companies between two tracks. Sentinel focuses on space technologies and dual-use applications, while Disrupt centers on in-space manufacturing and biotechnology.

Related: Radiation-hardened electronics evolve for the LEO era

Sentinel companies target satellites, radar and space electronics

Four companies will participate in the Sentinel track. Aspect Aerospace is developing what it calls a Single-Board Satellite, a small spacecraft designed for mass production and deployment in very low Earth orbit (VLEO). A host vehicle could release as many as 100 of the satellites to create distributed networks for positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), remote sensing and radar applications.

Mithril Space is working on lightweight reflectors that use electrostatic actuation to change shape in orbit without mechanical moving parts. The company is targeting multi-orbit radar and space domain awareness applications while reducing the mass associated with conventional antenna systems.

Polaris Semiconductor will bring its BK30 Enhanced Linear Regulators to the program. The devices use a photonic design to provide clean, compact DC power for space electronics where electrical noise and size, weight and power (SWaP) constraints can affect performance.

Vaxon Space, meanwhile, is developing VLEO satellites with air-breathing propulsion. The technology is designed to use particles from the upper atmosphere rather than relying entirely on conventional onboard propellant. Vaxon is targeting imaging, communications and persistent monitoring applications.

Disrupt track looks at manufacturing and biotechnology

The other four companies will use the accelerator to explore manufacturing and biological processes in space. Astrileux develops extreme ultraviolet photomasks used to produce advanced semiconductors. The precision templates support fabrication of computer chips, including devices intended for AI applications.

Aura Life Science is adapting a photosynthetic biomanufacturing platform for space. Its technology uses cyanobacteria to convert light and carbon dioxide into proteins and enzymes. Micro-gRx plans to use microgravity to manufacture cell-free nanomedicines for regenerative medicine. The company is initially targeting therapies for heart disease. Tensr is developing autonomous factories that manufacture robots while using AI to improve production processes over time.

Accelerator moves startups toward flight

Beyond private investment and access to orbital platforms, the program will provide mentorship focused on spaceflight technology development, business growth and commercialization. Participants will also become eligible for the Boeing-funded Technology in Space Prize, which offers up to $100,000 in non-dilutive funding.

The ISS National Lab is conducting the accelerator with investment partners Cook Inlet Region, E2MC, Stellar Ventures, Context Ventures, Draper Associates and Draper University, along with industry participants and sponsors.

Over the next several months, the startups will work with investors, sponsors and mentors to develop their proposed flight projects. The program will hold events in Anchorage, Houston, Washington, Boston and Los Angeles before concluding with a Demo Day in San Francisco in December.

The ISS National Lab said startups that have previously completed spaceflight projects through the organization have raised nearly $3 billion in venture capital and non-NASA grant funding.