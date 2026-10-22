Mouser Now Shipping New Samtec VITA 90 VNX+ Solutions for Industrial, Defense, and Aerospace Applications

October 22, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the new VITA™ 90 VNX+™ solutions from Samtec. The VITA 90 VNX+ is a family of interconnect products that support small-form-factor, modular, open-system architectures with improved mechanical robustness, conduction-cooled operation, and advanced high-speed signaling capabilities for harsh or space‑constrained industrial, defense, and aerospace applications.

The Samtec VITA 90 VNX+ solutions, available from Mouser, combine RF backplane, optical, and power connectivity with optimized pin assignments, system management capabilities, and coaxial and optical I/O to address demanding, high-reliability embedded system requirements.

The VITA 90 VNX+ connector portfolio features high‑density RF backplane systems supporting frequencies up to 110 GHz, rugged blind‑mate guidance solutions, and SEARAY™ 56 Gbps PAM4 high-density arrays. Available connector configurations support multiple pin-count options and 13 mm or 19 mm stack heights.

Samtec VITA 90.2 VNX+ connector modules extend the ecosystem with high-density RF and optical I/O capabilities. Full- and half-aperture modules accommodate configurable combinations of MT optical ferrules and size 16 or size 20 RF contacts. GPCC contacts support both 50- and 75-ohm implementations, while floating blind-mate construction helps protect contacts and maintain reliable alignment during mating. Optics slots are pluggable with Samtec's FireFly™ or FireHawk™ assemblies using an MT ferrule on End 2.

Samtec also offers QMC™ mezzanine card interconnect solutions that fit inside small-form-factor VNX+ modules. QMC provides expansion capabilities by adding I/O ports and computational resources to both the front and rear I/O systems.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/samtec/samtec-vita-90-vnx/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Samtec

2026 - Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Precision RF, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. With 40+ international locations and products sold in more than 125 different countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]