November 18, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the Han® 4B standard rectangular power connectors from HARTING. The Han 4B connectors deliver high power density while reducing installation space requirements by up to 40%. They are suitable for mechanical engineering, automation, energy, and transportation applications, such as power distribution boxes, machinery, railway, robotics, and semiconductor manufacturing.

The HARTING Han 4B standard rectangular power connectors, now at Mouser, bridge the gap between the Han-Eco® 6B and Han 3A: small enough for space-constrained applications while also meeting demanding power requirements. The Han 4B power connectors support up to two module slots or four modular Domino module slots, ensuring compatibility with existing Han-Modular® inserts and accessories. The Han 4B power connectors offer reliability in harsh environments, with IP65 protection per IEC 60529, NEMA Type 4/4x/12 protection, and an operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C. With more than 100 modular inserts, the Han 4B connectors are scalable and future-proof.

To learn more, visit https://mouser.com/en/new/harting/harting-han-4b-power-connectors/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About HARTING

2026 - HARTING is the gold standard in connectivity for industrial environments and mission-critical applications. As the pioneer in connectivity, HARTING combines the quality and customer service of its family-owned operations with a global footprint backed by in-region manufacturing facilities and local teams with deep engineering expertise.

With a reliable and robust approach to connectivity for any environment, HARTING enables improved efficiency and sustainability and future-proofs the businesses of today to power the innovations of tomorrow.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]