November 23, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., a leading engineering resource and global distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, is pleased to announce that Pete Shopp, Mouser's Senior Vice President of Business Operations, has been honored with the Distinguished Service Award by the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) at their recent executive conference.

The ECIA unites manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, and authorized distributors across the electronics supply chain. By fostering collaboration among industry leaders, the association advances business efficiency, product authenticity, industry advocacy, technical standards, and critical market insights. The ECIA created the Distinguished Service Award to honor individuals who make significant, lasting contributions to the industry and to the organization's leadership and activities.

Pete Shopp was recognized for his contributions to the National Electronic Distributors Association (NEDA) and the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) initiative, as well as for his three-year tenure as chair of the Global Industry Practices Committee (GIPC).

"Receiving this award from ECIA is a tremendous honor," said Shopp. "The recognition from ECIA's member distributors, manufacturers, and representatives is incredibly rewarding. I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute on behalf of Mouser to the advancement of the electronics industry, and I sincerely appreciate this acknowledgment."

Shopp, a role model for many employees at Mouser, currently oversees business operations and human resources among other areas. He joined Mouser in 1995 and quickly moved up to management as an Accounting Manager, Operations Manager, Director of Operations, VP Operations, and now Senior Vice President of Business Operations. His long tenure with the company has seen Mouser grow from a small electronic component distributor to one of the Top 10 distributors in the world.

ECIA also recognized fellow TTI Family of Specialists representatives Rene Aelvoet, Vice President of Global Commercial Operations at TTI, Inc., and Maryellen Stack, Vice President of Marketing Communications and eCommerce at Sager Electronics. Previous Mouser representatives honored by ECIA include former CEO and President Glenn Smith in 2011, Vice President of Supplier Management Keith Privett in 2013, and former Quality Director Chuck Amsden in 2014.

Mouser was the first electronic component distributor to earn SAE AS6496 accreditation for anti-counterfeit practices, demonstrating its commitment to rigorous product traceability and quality controls. These measures help ensure customers receive 100% genuine electronic components. Learn more about Mouser's quality standards and ECIA involvement at https://www.mouser.com/en/quality/ and https://www.mouser.com/en/ecia/. For the latest company news and new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]