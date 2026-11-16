ANKARA, Türkiye — TEDEG Defence designs and builds a family of military power distribution units (PDUs) that feed, protect and switch the loads of system cabinets, shelters and military vehicles.



For 19-inch cabinets, the 4U PDU-RT5002 switches automatically between three 220 VAC sources and distributes power through ten 25 A outputs with Ethernet monitoring; it is designed to MIL-STD-461F and MIL-STD-810G. The 2U PowerGuard PDU-R2D4 takes separate mains and UPS inputs and provides eight AC and two DC outputs with Ethernet and RS-422 control, a surge arrester and an emergency stop. The PowerGuard DC-PDCU-11 distributes 28 VDC through eleven 20 A solid-state channels, each switched and monitored from the front panel or a built-in web interface.



For vehicles, TEDEG's military vehicle DC power distribution unit combines four inputs, a 400 A busbar, MIDI-fused outputs and a 12-to-28 VDC 500 W converter in one enclosure. The range also includes a 400 VAC military AC power distribution panel with a breaker on every output and the PowerGuard MAR-2 grid/generator panel with nine fused outputs in an EMI-gasketed outdoor enclosure.



Inputs, channel count, connectors and control interfaces are configured to each platform.



About TEDEG Defence: TEDEG Savunma Sanayi A.Ş. (TEDEG Defence) is an Ankara-based Turkish manufacturer that designs and builds military power electronics — frequency converters, power distribution units, motor drives, UPS systems and power converters — for land and naval platforms. www.tedegcompany.com