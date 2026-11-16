ANKARA, Türkiye — TEDEG Defence has published a new control-panel video of the PowerGuard Outdoor, its 60/400 Hz military frequency converter for field command posts, shelters, containers and shipboard loads that need both supply frequencies at once.



The PowerGuard Outdoor takes a 3-phase 360–440 VAC, 50 Hz supply and delivers 12 kVA through seven isolated outputs: five 115 VAC 60 Hz and two 115 VAC 400 Hz. An integrated smart PDU switches each output on and off, dual OLED displays show live information and fault data, and an Ethernet web server lets operators monitor the unit from a browser without additional software. The converter runs from −32 °C to +55 °C up to 3000 m in an outdoor-rated green cabinet.



The PowerGuard Outdoor has completed MIL-STD-810G CHG-1 environmental testing (temperature, vibration, shock) and MIL-STD-461E EMI/EMC testing at an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory; its shipboard power interface is designed to MIL-STD-1399B.



The new video, showing switch-on and output switching on the front panel, is available on the product page together with full specifications and a datasheet request. TEDEG's frequency converter range also includes an 8 kVA static frequency converter with an adjustable 60–400 Hz output, a 12 kVA AC-AC frequency converter transformer system with CAN-Bus, and a 10 kVA 400/115 VAC AC-AC inverter.





About TEDEG Defence: TEDEG Savunma Sanayi A.Ş. (TEDEG Defence) is an Ankara-based Turkish manufacturer that designs and builds military power electronics — frequency converters, power distribution units, motor drives, UPS systems and power converters — for land and naval platforms. www.tedegcompany.com