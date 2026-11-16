ANKARA, Türkiye — TEDEG Defence has opened a dedicated Military UPS Systems section for the PowerGuard MIL-UPS-2K3, a double-conversion online UPS for radar, communication and console loads on ship and shore systems.



In the online topology the load is always fed from the inverter, so it sees no transfer when mains or shore power fails. The MIL-UPS-2K3 takes a 115 VAC ±20%, 45–65 Hz, 3-phase input through an active front end and delivers 2.3 kVA of 115 VAC 60 Hz pure sine output with THD below 3% and ±2% regulation. A VRLA gel battery provides 30 minutes of backup at 2 kW. The unit stays stable with capacitive loads down to a 0.3 power factor — the kind of load radar and sonar electronics present and commercial UPS units often struggle with.



A manual bypass transfers the load without interruption during maintenance, and the unit is monitored and switched on and off remotely over Ethernet. The MIL-UPS-2K3 is designed to MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F.



About TEDEG Defence: TEDEG Savunma Sanayi A.Ş. (TEDEG Defence) is an Ankara-based Turkish manufacturer that designs and builds military power electronics — frequency converters, power distribution units, motor drives, UPS systems and power converters — for land and naval platforms. www.tedegcompany.com