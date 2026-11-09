Bosch's BMI423 IMU, Now at Mouser, Delivers Intelligent On-Sensor Functionality While Maximizing Battery Life

November 9, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is now stocking the BMI423 inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Bosch. The next-generation BMI423 IMU offers an extended measurement range and low power consumption for always-on applications. The BMI423 IMU is an ideal solution for user interface features in wearables and hearables, robotic motion control, hinge angle and multi-tap detection in laptops, and gesture recognition in toys.

The Bosch BMI423 IMU, now at Mouser, provides precise motion data and intelligent on-sensor functionality while maximizing battery life for always-on sensing. With an acceleration range of up to ±32 g and a gyroscope range of up to ±4000 degrees per second (dps), the BMI423 IMU captures dynamic movements in sports, gaming, and robotics. The BMI423 IMU features Voice Activity Detection (VAD), which activates the microphones only when needed, protecting privacy and reducing energy consumption.

To further extend battery life, the BMI423 IMU includes wrist-gesture recognition, multi-tap detection, and step counting, allowing the main processor to remain in sleep mode when not needed. The BMI423 IMU also features low noise and minimized temperature-dependent drift, enabling reliable outputs in demanding environments. The BMI423 IMU integrates seamlessly with modern platforms via flexible interfaces, including I3C, I2C, and SPI. Delivered in a compact 2.5mm x 3mm x 0.8 mm3 LGA package, the BMI423 IMU is ideal for space-constrained applications. Users can also order the Bosch BMI423 Shuttle Board 3.0, a small PCB with a pre-mounted BMI423 6-axis IMU for evaluating several of its features.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/bosch/bosch-sensortec-bmi423-imus/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Bosch Sensortec

2026 - Bosch Sensortec, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, has been providing micro mechanical sensors and application services for the consumer electronics market since 2005. Bosch Sensortec has access to the development and manufacturing competencies of the Bosch Automotive Electronics division which makes for flexible and close cooperation during all project phases. This allows not only focus on new applications, but the ability to quickly respond to special customer requests. Due to its integration in the Bosch Group, Bosch Sensortec is capable of a rapid adaptation of existing sensors in new areas of application.

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For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]