November 24, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the Open-M™ 720G and 520G system-on-modules (SoMs) from Lantronix.

The Open-M 720G and 520G SoMs are production-ready computing platforms for Edge IoT applications requiring efficient Vision AI and generative AI processing. The modules are based on the MediaTek Genio 720 and Genio 520 SoCs, featuring 8-core Arm® processing, 10 TOPS of AI performance, and integrated multimedia capabilities. The 6nm architecture delivers low-power operation for systems with demanding compute, imaging, and display requirements.

The Lantronix Open-M 720G and 520G modules combine the MediaTek Deep Learning Accelerator with support for generative AI, image search, and image segmentation. Multiple display, camera, video, audio, wireless, and high-speed connectivity options deliver a flexible foundation for industrial IoT and multimedia development. These capabilities enable the Open-M 720G and 520G SoMs to support industrial and agricultural drones, smart security cameras, industrial IoT and HMIs, video conferencing, smart displays, autonomous mobile robots, and warehouse automation.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/lantronix/lantronix-open-m-720g-520g-soms/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]