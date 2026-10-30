Medical Grade Epoxy Withstands 550°F and Repeated Sterilization

Master Bond Supreme 17HTMed is a one component, toughened epoxy system formulated for bonding and sealing across medical device applications. This single component material requires no mixing prior to use, is not premixed and frozen, and offers an unlimited working life at room temperature. It is 100% reactive, contains no solvents or diluents, and passes ISO 10993-5 testing for non-cytotoxicity. Supreme 17HTMed withstands repeated sterilization, including autoclaving as well as aggressive chemical sterilants such as glutaraldehyde.

The cured system provides high bond strength, exhibiting a lap shear strength of 1,900–2,100 psi, a tensile strength of 7,000–8,000 psi, a compressive strength of 16,000–18,000 psi, and a Shore D hardness of 80–90 at 75°F. As a toughened formulation, it withstands thermal cycling and is well suited for bonding dissimilar substrates including metals, ceramics, composites, and many plastics. Supreme 17HTMed delivers a high glass transition temperature (T g ) of 208–210°C and operates over a service temperature range of -100°F to +550°F (-73°C to +288°C). Additionally, the material acts as a reliable electrical insulator, with a volume resistivity greater than 1015 ohm-cm at 75°F.

Supreme 17HTMed has a moderate viscosity of 100,000–150,000 cps at 75°F, is easy to apply, and requires heat to initiate cure. Recommended curing schedule options include 4–6 hours at 300°F or 2–4 hours at 350°F, followed by an optional post cure of 4–8 hours at 300–350°F to achieve optimum properties. The product can be stored refrigerated at 40°F to 50°F and is available in 1/2 pint, pint, quart, and gallon containers, as well as syringes.

Master Bond Sterilization Resistant Adhesives

Master Bond manufactures epoxy systems formulated to withstand repeated sterilization cycles in medical device applications. These compounds resist aggressive sterilization methods, including steam autoclaving, ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma radiation, and chemical sterilants such as glutaraldehyde and hydrogen peroxide. Formulations meet USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993-5 specifications while maintaining bond strength, dimensional stability, and electrical insulation. To learn more about sterilization resistant formulations, visit https://www.masterbond.com/properties/sterilization-resistant-adhesives or contact our technical support team to discuss your specific application needs.

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