ANKARA, Türkiye — TEDEG Defence supplies military vehicles with subsystems that power, connect and control on-board electronics, from camera power and video management to crew monitoring and operator control panels.



The SENTRA KBM camera power distribution module takes 28 VDC vehicle power to MIL-STD-1275E and feeds eleven isolated 12 VDC camera outputs plus a 200 W, 24 VDC output for the mission computer. The TDG-VMS-111 video management system collects up to eleven AHD/CVBS vehicle cameras, builds a real-time 360° bird's-eye view, drives two HDMI displays with under 80 ms latency, reads vehicle signals over CAN J1939 and runs from 28 VDC to MIL-STD-1275E in an IP67 enclosure. The SENTRA-16 system monitors sixteen seats and sixteen seat belts over CAN-Bus ISO 11898. Together with the TDG-DSP-101 10.1-inch rugged display and the TDG-CAM vehicle camera range, they form a complete vehicle vision set from one source.



For the crew station, TEDEG builds control panels and operator units such as the TDG-FCP-101 weapon system firing control panel and the TDG-OCP-101 operator control panel, with guarded emergency stops, covered switches and MIL-DTL-38999 connectors.



Cable lengths, connectors and mounting are adapted to each vehicle, with integration and acceptance-test support.



About TEDEG Defence: TEDEG Savunma Sanayi A.Ş. (TEDEG Defence) is an Ankara-based Turkish manufacturer that designs and builds military power electronics — frequency converters, power distribution units, motor drives, UPS systems and power converters — for land and naval platforms. www.tedegcompany.com