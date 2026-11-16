ANKARA, Türkiye — TEDEG Defence has grouped its military motor drives in a dedicated product line for the three-phase induction motors that move turrets, radar antennas, launcher pedestals and hydraulic pumps.



The Mil-Drive-55 is a 5.5 kW FOC (field oriented control) drive with a 3 × 400 VAC, 0–500 Hz output, 14 A motor current, dual-channel Safe Torque Off (STO), resolver and incremental/absolute encoder inputs, and RS-485 and CAN-Bus communication. It runs fanless in a sealed aluminium enclosure, is designed to MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F, and can be configured up to 18 kW.



The Mil-Drive MCU-400 motor control unit combines the drive, power distribution, interlock and limit logic in one IP67 enclosure for motors up to 4 kW: 3-phase 400 VAC input, 10 A rms output with closed-loop speed control from a 1024 PPR encoder, RS-485 and Ethernet with a built-in web interface, and seven MIL-DTL-38999 connectors. It is designed to MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461F and works with the HCU-400 pendant control unit for manual control in the field.





Power level, I/O, communication protocol and cabling are adapted per project.



About TEDEG Defence: TEDEG Savunma Sanayi A.Ş. (TEDEG Defence) is an Ankara-based Turkish manufacturer that designs and builds military power electronics — frequency converters, power distribution units, motor drives, UPS systems and power converters — for land and naval platforms. www.tedegcompany.com