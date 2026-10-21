Finalists Announced in 2026 Create the Future Design Contest Sponsored by Mouser

October 21, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, congratulates the finalists for the 2026 Create the Future Design Contest, a global challenge for engineers and innovators to design the next great thing. Mouser, which has sponsored the contest for over a decade, is joined by valued manufacturers Intel® and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) as co-sponsors. The annual competition is produced by SAE Media Group, an SAE International Company, and Tech Briefs magazine. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest.

"Mouser congratulates the 2026 Create the Future Contest finalists and celebrates the creativity and ingenuity demonstrated by all of the participants," said Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We are proud to support this global design contest and help champion the engineers and innovators whose ideas are shaping the future of electronic design."

The following finalists will compete for the $25,000 Grand Prize during a live presentation round on November 6 in New York City. For more information on the finalists and their designs, visit https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/.

Aerospace and Defense

LZ Guardian AI: Ground-Deployed Safety for Helicopter Landing Zones

LZ Guardian AI: Ground-Deployed Safety for Helicopter Landing Zones Automotive and Transportation

GenSteer™: Fail-Operational Steer-By-Wire without Redundant Electronics

GenSteer™: Fail-Operational Steer-By-Wire without Redundant Electronics Electronics

ScaldStop

ScaldStop Energy, Power and Propulsion

A Transformative Battery Architecture That Changes What Batteries Can Do

A Transformative Battery Architecture That Changes What Batteries Can Do Manufacturing and Materials

Supply Chain Independent SolidStir ® Additive Manufacturing

Supply Chain Independent SolidStir Additive Manufacturing Medical

Regenerative Breast Tissue

Regenerative Breast Tissue Robotics and Automation

MyoStep: A Soft Exoskeleton with Smart Actuators for Pediatric Gait Assistance and Rehabilitation

Previous contests have produced more than 16,000 design ideas from engineers, entrepreneurs, and students in more than 100 countries. The Create the Future Design Contest highlights product designs that enhance humanity, improve healthcare quality, or help provide sustainable solutions. The contest was created in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine to help stimulate and reward engineering innovation.

For more information, go to https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]