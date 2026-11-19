November 19, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, congratulates the winners of the 2026 Create the Future Design Contest, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design the next great thing. Mouser, which has sponsored the contest for over a decade, was joined by valued manufacturers Intel® and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) as co-sponsors. The competition is produced by SAE Media Group, an SAE International Company, and Tech Briefs magazine. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest.

Together with Mouser and COMSOL, the SAE Media Group awarded the $25,000 grand prize to Kianna Young and Genesis Tissue Inc. (GTI), a Denver, Colorado-based, women-led advanced manufacturing and bioscience company developing personalized medical devices to transform reconstructive and cosmetic surgery. GTI's submission, Regenerative Breast Tissue (RBT), is a personalized, degradable, bioprinted scaffold designed to support autologous or allogeneic fat transfer while guiding tissue regeneration. This technology aims to redefine personalized care for the thousands of women diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

"We're proud to be part of this program and to celebrate the achievements of the 2026 Create the Future Contest winners," said Kevin Hess, Mouser's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "The ingenuity demonstrated by participants each year reinforces the importance of fostering innovation, and Mouser is pleased to support a competition that highlights groundbreaking ideas from engineers and innovators worldwide."

In addition to the grand prize, first-place winners were named in seven categories:

Aerospace and Defense

LZ Guardian AI: Ground-Deployed Safety for Helicopter Landing Zones

LZ Guardian AI: Ground-Deployed Safety for Helicopter Landing Zones Automotive and Transportation

GenSteer™: Fail-Operational Steer-By-Wire without Redundant Electronics

GenSteer™: Fail-Operational Steer-By-Wire without Redundant Electronics Electronics

ScaldStop

ScaldStop Energy, Power and Propulsion

A Transformative Battery Architecture That Changes What Batteries Can Do

A Transformative Battery Architecture That Changes What Batteries Can Do Manufacturing and Materials

Supply Chain Independent SolidStir ® Additive Manufacturing

Supply Chain Independent SolidStir Additive Manufacturing Medical

Virtual Opportunistic Reaction Perimetry (VORP) — The Holy Grail of Vision Testing to Prevent Irreversible Vision Loss and Blindness Worldwide

Virtual Opportunistic Reaction Perimetry (VORP) — The Holy Grail of Vision Testing to Prevent Irreversible Vision Loss and Blindness Worldwide Robotics and Automation

MyoStep: A Soft Exoskeleton with Smart Actuators for Pediatric Gait Assistance and Rehabilitation

Previous contests have produced more than 16,000 design ideas from engineers, entrepreneurs, and students in more than 100 countries. The Create the Future Design Contest highlights product designs that enhance humanity, improve healthcare quality, or help provide sustainable solutions. The contest was created in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine to help stimulate and reward engineering innovation.

For more information, go to https://www.mouser.com/en/createthefuture/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]