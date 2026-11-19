PERTH, Australia — Astronomers have traced repeating radio signals to a pair of stars more than 5,000 light-years from Earth, identifying a white dwarf that rotates every eight minutes alongside a star similar to the Sun.

Researchers at Curtin University's International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) identified the system, known as GPM J071507−114153, after analyzing radio observations that revealed the white dwarf's movement around its companion.

The findings, published Nov. 12 in Nature Astronomy, could help scientists understand what produces these unusual emissions.

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What have astronomers learned about the repeating radio signals?

Astronomers have identified roughly a dozen long-period transients (LPTs) since the first discovery in 2021. These unusual radio sources produce signals that repeat over minutes or hours, although scientists have yet to determine what generates the emissions in every system.

The newly identified system differs because its white dwarf orbits a G-type star, the same general classification as the Sun.

By tracking changes in the signals as the white dwarf moved around its companion, researchers determined that the pulses likely originate near the white dwarf, possibly from the star itself. The team has not yet established the physical process responsible for generating the emissions.

How did astronomers locate the signals?

Researchers first detected the system using the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA), a radio telescope in Western Australia that surveys large portions of the sky. They then used the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa to pinpoint the source's location more precisely. Optical observations from the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii confirmed the presence of a Sun-like companion.

The team processed more than 100 hours of radio data using computing resources at the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre in Western Australia.

The observations also revealed magnetic activity around the companion star. Researchers detected stellar flares and evidence of a region with a strong magnetic field that the white dwarf appeared to pass behind during its orbit.

Scientists believe the region may contain a stellar prominence, a large structure of electrically charged gas held above a star's surface by magnetic fields.

How could future radio telescopes help astronomers?

The findings show how radio observations can help researchers study magnetic activity in distant star systems, even when they cannot directly observe the structures involved. Both the Murchison Widefield Array and MeerKAT are precursors to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), a next-generation radio observatory being developed in Australia and South Africa.

Researchers expect the new telescopes to detect fainter signals and provide more detailed measurements, potentially helping scientists identify additional long-period transients and determine what produces their radio emissions.