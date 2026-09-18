DroneShield installs counter-UAS systems on U.S. military vehicles

WARRENTON, Va. — DroneShield in Sydney, Australia, has installed and completed acceptance testing of its DroneSentry-X Mk2 counter-uncrewed aircraft systems on U.S. military Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISVs).

Under a Joint Interagency Task Force 401 contract, the company says it completed the work in about 80 days. Three additional DroneSentry-X Mk2 systems are planned for installation under a contract modification.

The completed installations establish initial operational capability for the systems, according to DroneShield.

Related: DroneShield launches RfRecon portable RF intelligence system

Counter-UAS system moves with the vehicle

The DroneSentry-X Mk2 combines radio-frequency (RF) detection with electronic countermeasures to detect and respond to uncrewed aircraft. Mounting the system on an ISV allows personnel to use those capabilities while the vehicle is moving or stationary rather than relying only on equipment installed at a fixed site.

DroneShield personnel installed the equipment and conducted acceptance testing with live uncrewed aircraft. The company also trained military personnel to operate the systems.

“Counter-UAS capability has to be deployable at the speed the threat is evolving,” said Nate Webb, director of strategic projects at DroneShield. “In approximately 80 days, our team moved from contract award through delivery, vehicle installation, live-UAS acceptance testing and operator training.”

JIATF-401 addresses changing drone threats

The JIATF-401 effort is part of a broader U.S. military push to field counter-UAS capabilities for small uncrewed aircraft. DroneShield develops RF sensing, electronic countermeasures, command-and-control software and artificial intelligence technology for dismounted, mobile and fixed-site counter-UAS applications.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401, said technology represents one part of the military approach to the changing drone threat.

“We know that there is no silver bullet to defeat every drone threat and that counter-UAS capabilities go beyond technology,” Ross said. “The threat continues to change, and our work at the Southern Border is not finished.”

Ross said JIATF-401 will continue working with U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force-Southern Border and other agencies on counter-UAS capabilities, training and authorities.

DroneShield technology is also available through the JIATF-401 C-UAS Marketplace for authorized U.S. government customers.