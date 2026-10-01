DroneShield wins Domestic Shield counter-UAS IDIQ with $500 million ceiling

WARRENTON, Va. — DroneShield in Sydney, Australia, will provide counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technology through a three-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract supporting Joint Interagency Task Force 401's (JIATF-401) Domestic Shield initiative.

The contract has a maximum value of $500 million and gives JIATF-401 a contracting pathway to procure DroneShield technology for defense infrastructure and other priority locations across the United States. The ceiling does not represent a guaranteed order value, and DroneShield said it will announce material orders placed under the IDIQ separately.

Domestic Shield focuses on deploying counter-UAS capabilities in response to small uncrewed aircraft threats. The initiative supports efforts to field technology at military installations, critical infrastructure and other locations requiring counter-drone protection.

“Defending against small UAS threats is an immediate homeland defense requirement, and rapidly fielding proven technology is critical to the mission,” said Nate Webb, director of strategic partnerships at DroneShield. “DroneShield continues to field proven capabilities while investing in next-generation technology designed to evolve with the threat. This award provides a streamlined pathway to deliver those capabilities to end users who need them.”

Related: DroneShield installs counter-UAS systems on U.S. military vehicles

Expanding counter-UAS support for JIATF-401

The IDIQ expands DroneShield's existing work supporting JIATF-401 and other U.S. counter-UAS efforts. The company previously delivered its DroneSentry-X Mk2 system to support JIATF-401 requirements. The system provides mobile counter-UAS capabilities, and DroneShield said the deployed technology has completed installation and acceptance.

DroneShield technology is also included on the JIATF-401 Counter-UAS Marketplace, which provides access to counter-UAS systems that have been vetted for operational requirements.

“JIATF-401 is continuously working with industry partners to provide the counter-UAS capabilities needed to protect warfighters and installations,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. “Our approach allows us to identify the right capabilities for specific operational requirements and rapidly deliver those capabilities to the warfighter.”

DroneShield develops counter-drone systems for dismounted, mobile, and fixed-site operations. Its portfolio includes radio-frequency sensing, electronic countermeasures, command-and-control software, artificial intelligence and multi-sensor integration.

The company uses a modular architecture that allows individual capabilities to operate independently or integrate with third-party sensors and effectors. DroneShield said it will disclose material orders awarded through the contract in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.