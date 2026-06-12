EVA Air launches Panasonic Arc 3D Flight Map platform

TAIPEI, Taiwan – EVA Air in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, has become the first airline in Taiwan to deploy Panasonic Avionics' Arc 3D Flight Map software.

The update expands the role of moving-map technology beyond basic flight tracking. It adds interactive features, destination information, and family-focused content to increase passenger engagement during flights.

Related: Panasonic Avionics to combine OneWeb and Spacesail networks for LEO inflight connectivity

Airlines rethink the inflight map experience

Moving maps have long been a standard feature of seatback entertainment systems, providing information such as route progress, altitude, and estimated arrival times.

Newer platforms are beginning to incorporate interactive elements and enhanced graphics that help create a more immersive experience. EVA's deployment includes high-resolution 3D visuals and multiple viewing perspectives that allow passengers to follow flights from different angles.

The system also incorporates destination content, giving travelers access to information about cities and attractions before landing.

Interactive content targets family travelers

EVA is also introducing Panasonic's Arc for Young Explorers mode, which combines real-time flight information with educational content designed for children.

The feature uses animated prehistoric creatures that follow the aircraft's route while introducing information about dinosaurs associated with different geographic regions. The approach highlights a broader effort among airlines to create more personalized entertainment options for different passenger groups.

As carriers continue to invest in cabin technology, family-focused content has become one way to differentiate the onboard experience.

Advertising and digital engagement expand

The platform also supports integration with Panasonic's OneMedia software, allowing airlines to manage advertising placements within the map environment.

"Arc is designed to make air travel a more enjoyable and engaging experience for passengers of all ages," said Patrick Biggerstaff, senior director of digital solutions product line management at Panasonic Avionics.