Horizon Aircraft chooses BETA flight controls for Cavorite X7 VTOL

LONDON, Ontario – Horizon Aircraft in Ontario, Canada, has selected BETA Technologies to provide the fly-by-wire flight control computers and software for its Cavorite X7 hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft. The selection comes as the program advances toward certification.

The agreement integrates BETA's flight control hardware and customized software into the full-scale Cavorite X7. Horizon is developing the aircraft to take off and land vertically before transitioning to conventional wing-borne flight for most of each mission. The design combines the flexibility of VTOL operations with the speed and range of a traditional airplane.

Related: AIR selects Dynon avionics for eVTOL and cargo UAS programs

Flight control systems guide every phase of flight

Flight control computers serve as the central processing system for modern fly-by-wire aircraft. Rather than relying on direct mechanical connections between the pilot and flight controls, the computers interpret inputs and continuously adjust control surfaces to maintain stability and performance.

That role becomes even more important on VTOL aircraft, which must transition safely between vertical flight and forward flight while managing multiple propulsion systems. Those flight modes require constant adjustments that would be difficult to achieve through conventional mechanical controls alone.

Certification drives system design

Beyond flight performance, fly-by-wire systems play a major role in aircraft certification.

BETA said its platform incorporates redundant hardware and an architecture to support certification under FAA powered-lift and conventional aircraft regulations, as well as future requirements from Transport Canada and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Because these computers manage safety-critical functions throughout flight, regulators require extensive hardware and software validation before approving an aircraft for commercial service.

Shared technology could simplify production

Horizon will use the same flight control computer hardware that BETA installs on its own aircraft.

Using an established platform can reduce development time and lower component costs as production increases. It also allows Horizon to build on hardware that has already undergone significant engineering and certification work.

Horizon is developing the Cavorite X7 for regional transportation, emergency response, and defense missions. Its ability to operate without a traditional runway could give operators greater flexibility while retaining the cruise performance of a conventional airplane.