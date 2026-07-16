Middle East fleet expansion could drive additional Boeing and Airbus orders from Riyadh Air

PARIS – Airlines across the Middle East continue to invest in long-haul aircraft as passenger demand grows and regional carriers expand their international networks. Riyadh Air could soon add to that momentum by increasing both its Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350 fleets.

The Saudi airline is evaluating whether to convert most of its remaining Boeing 787 purchase options into firm orders. It is also considering additional Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. Sources said any announcement could come during next week's Farnborough International Airshow, although no agreement has been finalized.

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Regional growth continues driving aircraft demand

The potential order reflects how quickly commercial aviation is expanding across the Middle East. Boeing's latest Commercial Market Outlook projects Middle East carriers will require nearly 3,000 new commercial aircraft over the next 20 years, including roughly 1,370 widebody passenger jets. The forecast reflects the region's growing role as a global connecting point for travelers flying between Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America.

Riyadh Air began commercial passenger service last month and is building its network as Saudi Arabia works toward its Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to increase tourism and diversify the country's economy.

Two aircraft designed for long-haul operations

Both aircraft under consideration support long-distance international routes, but each offers different operational advantages.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner uses lightweight composite materials and fuel-efficient engines to reduce operating costs on long-haul flights. Its range allows airlines to connect cities that once required larger aircraft or intermediate stops, giving carriers greater flexibility when launching new routes.

The Airbus A350-1000 accommodates more passengers while maintaining similar long-range capability. Airlines frequently assign the aircraft to high-demand international routes where additional seating and cargo capacity improve operating efficiency.

Adding both aircraft types would allow Riyadh Air to match capacity with passenger demand across a growing international route network.

Purchase options support long-term fleet planning

Large commercial aircraft orders often include purchase options that airlines can exercise later as business needs evolve. That approach allows carriers to reserve future production slots without committing to every aircraft at the time of the original agreement.

Riyadh Air's initial Boeing order included 39 firm 787 Dreamliners and options for another 33 aircraft. The airline also placed a firm order for 25 Airbus A350-1000s while securing options for an additional 25.

If the airline converts additional options into firm orders, it would significantly expand its planned long-haul fleet as its international network continues to grow.