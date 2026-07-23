Acron Aviation signs D328eco flight recorder supply agreement with Deutsche Aircraft

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida-based Acron Aviation has signed a long-term supply agreement with Deutsche Aircraft to provide flight recording and standby instrumentation systems for the D328eco regional turboprop, supporting the aircraft as it advances toward entry into service.

The agreement covers Acron Aviation's 25-hour flight recorder and standby systems for the D328eco program. Deutsche Aircraft said the partnership strengthens its manufacturing ecosystem as the next-generation regional aircraft progresses through development, certification, and production.

Deutsche Aircraft is developing and industrializing the 40-seat D328eco regional turboprop in Germany. Building on the Dornier 328 platform, the vehicle incorporates updated propulsion, avionics, and technologies to boost fuel efficiency and reduce operating costs for regional airlines.

Related: Acron Aviation and Airbus partner to offer 25-hour cockpit voice recorder upgrade

Flight recorder supports regulatory compliance

Flight recorders continuously capture aircraft operating data and cockpit information to support accident investigations, maintenance analysis, and regulatory compliance. Current certification standards require many commercial aircraft to retain notably longer periods of recorded flight data than earlier generations of recorders.

Acron Aviation's 25-hour recorder is designed to meet those requirements and give operators expanded access to operational data throughout a flight. The company said its standby instrumentation system also provides flight crews with critical flight information if primary cockpit displays become unavailable.

Together, the systems support aircraft safety while helping operators meet evolving certification requirements.

Partnership supports aircraft development

Developing a new regional aircraft requires manufacturers to establish a qualified supplier network well before production begins. Long-term agreements allow suppliers to complete product integration, support certification activities, and prepare manufacturing capacity alongside the aircraft program.

Deutsche Aircraft said building those supplier relationships remains an important part of preparing the D328eco for entry into service.

Regional turboprop targets efficiency

The D328eco is designed to meet growing demand for more efficient regional air transportation and maintain the operational flexibility of turboprop aircraft. The aircraft builds on the proven Dornier 328 design while incorporating modern avionics and improved manufacturing processes.

Aircraft production will take place at the company's carbon-neutral final assembly line at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany. The facility is expected to produce as many as 48 aircraft annually once manufacturing reaches full capacity.

The D328eco is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2026, with entry into service planned for the fourth quarter of 2027.

"This agreement represents more than a supplier relationship; it is the beginning of a long-term partnership built on shared values, innovation and a commitment to advancing regional aviation," said Ron Nye, president of Acron Aviation.

Patricia Ferrari, vice president of supply chain at Deutsche Aircraft, said the agreement reflects Deutsche Aircraft's strategy of building long-term partnerships with suppliers of safety-critical systems as the D328eco program moves toward certification and production.