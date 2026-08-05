AESA vs. mechanically scanned radar: What's the difference?

NASHUA, N.H. — Radar has been helping pilots, ships, and defense systems detect objects for decades, but the way it searches has changed quite a bit over the years. Older radar systems physically move an antenna to scan the surrounding area. Many newer systems don't move the antenna at all.

That may sound like a small design change, but it affects how quickly a radar updates its picture and how it tracks targets. The difference starts with how each system points its radar beam.

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How radar scans for targets

Every radar sends out radio waves, waits for them to bounce off an object, and measures the returning signal. That information helps determine where a target is, how far away it is, and, in many cases, whether it's moving. The question is how the radar decides where to send those radio waves next.

For many years, the answer was fairly simple. The antenna physically rotated or pivoted, sweeping the radar beam across the sky or ground. As the antenna moved, it gradually built a picture of everything within its field of view. Once it finished one sweep, it started again to refresh the information.

That approach still works well today, but it comes with one limitation. The radar can only look where the antenna is pointing. If something changes after the beam passes by, the system won't see that update until the antenna comes back around. Active electronically scanned array, or AESA, radar solves that problem differently.

Instead of relying on motors to point the antenna, an AESA radar uses hundreds or even thousands of small transmit-and-receive modules built into the antenna itself. By making tiny changes to the timing of the signals coming from those modules, the radar can redirect its beam almost instantly without physically moving anything.

The antenna stays in the same position. Only the direction of the beam changes.

Why AESA changed radar design

Because an AESA radar doesn't have to wait for an antenna to rotate, it can revisit important areas more often. If a fast-moving aircraft suddenly changes direction, the radar can update its position more quickly than a mechanically scanned system that is still completing its sweep.

That flexibility also gives engineers more options for how they use the radar. Rather than following the same scanning pattern over and over, the radar can spend more time watching one area while continuing to search another.

Many AESA systems can also handle several jobs at once. A radar might continue searching for new targets while tracking aircraft it has already detected. Depending on the system, it may also support weather detection, navigation, or fire-control functions without switching to another antenna.

Where each type of radar fits

That doesn't mean every radar is moving toward AESA overnight. The right choice still depends on what the system is expected to do. Mechanically scanned radar remains a practical option for many applications. Air traffic surveillance, marine navigation, weather monitoring, and some airport radar systems don't always need the flexibility that electronically steered arrays provide. Those systems often operate in predictable environments where reliability and cost matter just as much as advanced tracking capabilities.

AESA becomes more attractive as missions grow more demanding. Modern fighter aircraft use electronically scanned arrays to manage complex airspace and quickly shift attention as missions change. Missile-defense systems, naval radars, and many counter-drone platforms rely on the same capability to monitor crowded airspace with multiple moving objects.

The technology is also finding its way into more commercial applications. Weather radar developers continue improving electronically scanned systems, while researchers are exploring how AESA could support advanced air mobility aircraft and future autonomous platforms. As aircraft rely on more sensors to build situational awareness, radar systems that can update information quickly and adapt to changing conditions become increasingly valuable.

One reason engineers continue investing in AESA is that the hardware can often evolve through software. Rather than redesigning an entire antenna, developers can improve how the radar searches, prioritizes targets, or processes returns through software updates. That flexibility has become more important as aerospace systems take on new missions over their service lives.

What happens next?

None of that means mechanically scanned radar is becoming obsolete. It remains an effective solution for many applications and continues to serve airports, weather agencies, ships, and aircraft globally. The difference is that engineers now have another option when missions call for quicker response times or more demanding tracking requirements.

Ultimately, both systems solve the same problem: detecting objects and helping operators understand what's happening around them. They just take different paths to get there. Engineers choose the approach that best fits the mission, whether that's a mechanically scanned antenna, an electronically steered array, or, increasingly, a mix of both.