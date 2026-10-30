Archer Aviation, ITA Airways plan electric air taxis in Italy

ROME — Archer Aviation and ITA Airways have signed an agreement to explore electric air taxi services in Italy, with plans to connect airports, city centers and other destinations using Archer's Midnight aircraft.

The partnership will examine how short-distance electric flights could complement ITA Airways' existing airline network. The companies have not announced a launch date or identified which cities would receive service first.

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Connecting airports and cities

Archer's Midnight aircraft is designed for short flights between urban destinations. The company wants to replace ground journeys that take 60 to 90 minutes with flights lasting approximately 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the route.

One potential application involves travel between Rome's Fiumicino Airport and the city center. Archer estimates that a journey taking about an hour by road could take less than 10 minutes by air.

ITA Airways plans to help coordinate the proposed service with its airline operations and work with partners responsible for operating the aircraft. The companies will evaluate different service arrangements as they determine how electric air taxis could fit into Italy's transportation network.

Testing and expansion

The announcement follows several days of piloted Midnight flights in the San Francisco Bay Area. During those demonstrations, the aircraft completed trips between Oakland and San Francisco's Marina District in approximately 10 minutes.

The flights provided an opportunity to evaluate the aircraft in an urban operating environment. The proposed Italian network, however, remains in the planning stage.

ITA Airways is the first European airline to join Archer's network of airline partners. It serves more than 70 destinations worldwide and is part of the Lufthansa Group. Archer is also pursuing electric air taxi services in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.