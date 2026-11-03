Boeing and Icelease agree to convert up to three 767-300 freighters

PLANO, Texas — Boeing and aircraft leasing company Icelease have reached an agreement to convert one Boeing 767-300 passenger aircraft into a freighter, with options for two additional conversions.

The agreement will expand the aircraft portfolio managed by Icelease's Dublin-based sister company, IAT Leasing. The companies held a signing ceremony Oct. 22 at the Cargo Facts Symposium.

Boeing expects to begin work on the first aircraft during the first quarter of 2027 and deliver it in the second quarter. ST Engineering will perform the conversion at its maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in Singapore.

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Expanding the freighter fleet

The 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) is a medium widebody aircraft designed to carry cargo on regional and international routes. Boeing lists a range of 3,300 nautical miles with a 57-metric-ton payload.

The 767-300BCF has 24 pallet positions on its main deck. Technicians remove passenger cabin furnishings, install a large cargo door, reinforce the main deck floor and add cargo handling equipment.

Icelease has worked with Boeing for more than two decades on aircraft deliveries and cargo conversions.

"The Boeing 767-300BCF will join the growing managed cargo aircraft portfolio of IAT Leasing, which already includes seven Boeing 737-800BCF and other freighters leased to various customers," said Sigthor Einarsson, managing partner at Icelease.

IAT Leasing, established in late 2023, has assembled a portfolio of approximately 40 passenger and cargo aircraft owned by four equity partners and leased to airlines worldwide.